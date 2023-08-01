Home / Companies / News / Puneet Chandok appointed corporate VP of Microsoft India and South Asia

Puneet Chandok appointed corporate VP of Microsoft India and South Asia

Effective September 1, 2023, Chandok will assume the operational responsibilities from Anant Maheshwari, Microsoft said in a release

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 3:07 PM IST
Tech giant Microsoft on Tuesday announced the appointment of Puneet Chandok as Corporate Vice President of Microsoft India and South Asia.

Effective September 1, 2023, Chandok will assume the operational responsibilities from Anant Maheshwari, Microsoft said in a release.

"Supported by a strong leadership team, Puneet will oversee the integration of Microsoft's businesses across South Asia, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, further boosting the company's presence in the region, while deepening its focus on key industries through a customer-centric approach with generative AI (Artificial Intelligence) at its core," it added.

Topics :MicrosoftTechnologySouth Asia

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 3:07 PM IST

