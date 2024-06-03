PNB partners with IIFCL to provide financing for infrastructure projects

Business Standard
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 7:00 PM IST

Punjab National Bank (PNB) and India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL) on Monday signed an agreement to offer long-term financial assistance to viable infrastructure projects.
With this, both the institutions will collaborate to fund the infrastructure projects wherein the parties can mutually participate under consortium/multiple lending arrangements to provide financial support to the prospective borrowers subject to due diligence and on a case-to-case basis, a joint statement said.
 
A signing ceremony for the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) took place in the presence of Atul Kumar Goel, MD & CEO of PNB, and Padmanabhan Raja Jaishankar, MD of IIFCL, it said.
This MOU would be a milestone in finding new avenues of lending to the infrastructure projects of the country and they assured full participation from both sides in this endeavour, it said.
 

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 7:00 PM IST

