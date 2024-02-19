Home / Companies / News / Pure EV raises $8 mn from consortium of investors in latest funding round

Pure EV raises $8 mn from consortium of investors in latest funding round

"We will be rapidly expanding our pan-India sales network from 140 to 300 dealers in the next six months," Pure EV Co-Founder & CEO Rohit Vadera stated

Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 1:21 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Electric two-wheeler firm Pure EV on Monday said it has raised USD 8 million (around Rs 66 crore) from a consortium of investors.

The funding was led by Bennett Coleman and Company Ltd, Hindustan Times Media Ventures, alongside Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt Ltd, existing investors and high net-worth individuals, Pure EV said in a statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Hyderabad-based company said it is currently in the final stage of concluding its Series A1 funding round, amounting to USD 25 million with the participation of a foreign institutional investor.

Concurrently, ongoing discussions are taking place with potential investors from Dubai, Hong Kong, and Singapore for Series A2 funding, targeting an infusion of USD 15 million, it added.

"We will be rapidly expanding our pan-India sales network from 140 to 300 dealers in the next six months," Pure EV Co-Founder & CEO Rohit Vadera stated.

The company sells a range of electric motorcycles and scooters and has already sold over 70,000 units.

Also Read

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024: Venue, dates, tickets details here

Indian fintech funding declines 63%; raises total $2 bn: Tracxn Report 2023

Startup funding in India fell 62% to six-year-low in 2023: PrivateCircle

Visa application startup Atlys raises $12 million in series A funding

Oct auto retail sales dip 8% due to Shraddh period; Navratri sales up 18%

Air India, Tata Advanced Systems to invest Rs 2,300 crore in Karnataka

AI sales platform Kanlet raises $400,000 in pre-seed funding led by Suvan

Zomato plans D2C expansion of Blinkit to compete with ecommerce giants

JSW Steel in talks to buy Australian coal mine for up to $1 bn valuation

Nvidia market rally: What's behind the US-based company's bull run?

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Startup fundingElectric vehicles salesElectric VehiclesStart-up investorsElectric mobility

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 1:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story