PVR INOX debuts in Jabalpur via FOCO model for expansion in smaller cities

PVR INOX, India’s largest cinema exhibitor, on Wednesday opened its first multiplex complex in Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) with a seating capacity of 611 seats, under the franchise-owned company-operated (FOCO) model, which the company has been using to expand its presence in Tier-II and Tier-III cities in India.

With this opening, PVR INOX currently has 1,738 screens across 352 properties in 111 cities, it said in a statement.

The new multiplex in Jabalpur is located in the newly rebranded KA Mall, the company added in its statement. It also includes 25 recliner seats in each of the four screens. The FOCO model enables the company to scale its premium formats in high-growth Tier-II and Tier-III cities through partnerships with asset owners under the company’s asset-light strategy for expansion.

PVR INOX, in a statement. "This launch also marks another success for our FOCO model, which enables us to expand rapidly into high-potential markets while maintaining our signature quality." "With this launch, we're not just adding another property — we're proudly introducing the PVR INOX experience to Jabalpur for the very first time," said Ajay Bijli, managing director, in a statement. Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, executive director, PVR INOX, said in a statement that KA Mall is designed to be much more than just a place to watch films — the property is like a complete entertainment destination. Gaurav Bhanot, director, KA Realbuild, was quoted as saying, "Bringing PVR INOX to the city isn't just about adding a multiplex — it's about bringing the energy, scale, and quality of world-class cinema right to the heart of the city. At KA Mall, our goal has always been to create a space that reflects the evolving lifestyle of Jabalpur, and this launch is a big step in that direction."