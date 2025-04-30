Vedanta Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises by 154% to ₹3,483 cr

Vedanta Ltd saw a rise in consolidated net profit by 154.4 per cent to ₹3,483 crore during the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-2025 (attributed to the owners) compared with the same quarter in the previous year, driven by higher volumes and lower cost base.

The Anil Agarwal-owned mining major’s net sales surged 13.9 per cent to ₹40,455 crore in January-March on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis.

The company’s other income for the quarter rose by 30.3 per cent to ₹761 crore compared with the same period last year.

“Our numbers are quite resonant in the current environment, which is highly volatile,” Arun Misra, executive director, Vedanta, told Business Standard.

He added, “The growth impact is driven by very basic fundamentals — volumes are augmented, our cost base is compressed, and we focus heavily in terms of cash flow generation.”

He said in a statement that the company, for FY26, is focused on growth and efficiency and has delivered its “highest-ever annual volumes” for aluminium and zinc in FY25.

"We are accelerating our transformation, driven by strategic projects like the Lanjigarh expansion and Sijimali Bauxite Mine, which are on track to significantly improve our cost position next financial year. With multiple volume expansion projects set for completion in FY26, we remain confident in our ability to deliver another strong year," Misra said.

According to the company’s investor presentation, net debt is at ₹53,521 crore, with net-debt-to-earnings-before-interest-taxes, depreciation-and-amortisation (Ebitda) ratio at 1.2 times.

Ajay Goel, chief executive officer (CEO), Vedanta, said the company has cut down debt by $1.2 billion (about ₹10,000 crore) in FY25 on a consolidated basis.

In FY26, it aims to bring the net debt-to-Ebitda ratio down to 1 times.

“This means our Ebitda in the current year will be bigger than our debt, and the 1 times, to put it in perspective, will be a benchmark both in India and globally in metals and mining,” added Goel.

Vedanta’s profit before interest, depreciation and tax (PBIDT) increased by 30.7 per cent to ₹12,228 crore in the January-March quarter (Y-o-Y).

“Globally, zinc’s growth has been 1-2 per cent, whereas in India, it has increased to 4-5 per cent, depending upon the spending on infrastructure and growth in the automobile sector.

One of the areas where we see new demand is cars that are exported and have a galvanised body (cars sold in India did not have galvanised bodies earlier). Now, after Maruti declared its galvanisation programme, more cars will be selling galvanised car bodies in India,” said Misra.