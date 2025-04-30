Infosys to accelerate digital transformation at Yorkshire Building Society

IT services major Infosys today announced a strategic collaboration with Yorkshire Building Society, one of the largest member-owned financial institutions in the UK, to accelerate its digital transformation. As part of the engagement, Infosys will help Yorkshire Building Society deliver a mobile-first, data-enabled, and efficient banking experience for its mortgage, commercial, and savings members. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Leveraging cloud, data, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity solutions, Infosys will help Yorkshire Building Society achieve its 2030 strategic plan. The plan aims to enhance customer and employee experiences through digitally enabled operations to build a future-ready society. Infosys will support Yorkshire Building Society to modernise its operations, improve efficiency, and support future scalability.

Patrick Connolly, director of change delivery, Yorkshire Building Society, said, "This collaboration is crucial to achieving our 2030 ambitions and realising the true potential of this organisation. The choices we make now will shape our future, and we are committed to combining the convenience of digital with the warmth of human interaction. It’s a key part of our plan for continued growth, innovation, and efficiency, ensuring we continue to serve our members for generations to come.”

Yorkshire Building Society has assets of £65.5 billion and more than 3 million customers across the YBS Group, including Chelsea Building Society and Norwich & Peterborough Building Society, which are trading names of Yorkshire Building Society. Its subsidiary companies include Accord Mortgages Limited.

Dennis Gada, executive vice president and global head of banking and financial services, Infosys, said, "We are deeply committed to collaborating with Yorkshire Building Society for their transformation journey. We are bringing our full suite of next-generation technologies to help them improve customer experience for their members, with a deeper focus on end-to-end digital channels. This collaboration not only underscores our ability to provide innovative solutions but also highlights the tangible value we are bringing to help Yorkshire Building Society achieve their strategic objectives and build a resilient, future-ready organisation."