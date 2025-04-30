Godrej Agrovet Q4 results: PAT rises 24% to Rs 71 cr, income up marginally

Godrej Agrovet Ltd on Wednesday reported a 24 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 70.78 crore for the quarter ending March.

Its net profit stood at Rs 57.13 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 2,146.59 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal from Rs 2,144.47 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

During the full 2024-25 fiscal, the company's net profit rose to Rs 429.72 crore from Rs 359.67 crore in the preceding year. Total income declined to Rs 9,426.26 crore last fiscal from Rs 9,601.87 crore in the 2023-24 financial year.