Network18 Media and Investments loss widens to Rs 1,435.5 crore in Q3

Reliance Industries-owned Network18 Media and Investments reported a consolidated loss of Rs 1,435.5 crore in the quarter ended December 31, compared with a loss of Rs 58.8 crore in the same quarter last year.

The Mumbai-based company’s revenue from operations dropped by 23.3 per cent to Rs 1,360.5 crore compared with the same quarter last year.

“News business revenue grew marginally as the advertising environment continued to be lukewarm,” the company said in a statement in its investor release. “Consumer demand did not witness a meaningful pickup during the festive period, resulting in brands holding back on advertising spends.”

The statement further added that advertising volumes for the TV news industry saw a marginal uptick on a quarter-on-quarter basis but declined by 11 per cent on a year-on-year basis, putting pressure on revenue growth.

On the other hand, the company’s digital segment continued to see growth in advertising revenue, albeit on a lower base.

The company, which operates 20 TV channels across 16 languages, along with a digital news network and investments in other media platforms, also observed a decline in its other income by 47.6 per cent to Rs 82.1 crore in October-December.

The completion of the merger between Viacom18 and Star India in November 2024 created one of India’s largest broadcasting and digital streaming companies, with Network18 Media and Investments holding 6.3 per cent of the effective economic interest in the joint venture (JV) through its stake in Viacom18

Exceptional items represent a loss of Rs 1,425.73 crore, relating to the derecognition of subsidiaries, which has been provisionally accounted for during the quarter, according to the company’s stock exchange filing.

“The restructuring of the business is now complete, simplifying the corporate structure for all our stakeholders,” said Adil Zainulbhai, chairman of Network18 Media and Investments, in a statement. “We are pleased with the progress made on the operating front, especially the manner in which our television network is growing. Having established leadership positions in national markets, we are now focused on select regional markets for driving the next phase of growth. Our digital business is also gaining momentum, and we are harnessing the combined strength of our platforms to deliver a superlative and seamless experience to our consumers.”