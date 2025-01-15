Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 400 pts to 76,900 in pre-open; Nifty at 23,250; Rs opens at 86.49
Markets Today LIVE: Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 climbed at pre-open on Wednesday, shaking off muted global cues
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, January 15, 2025: While markets in the US remained cautious and closed on a mixed and muted note overnight amid volatile trading ahead of retail inflation numbers scheduled for release later today, which will bring some clarity to the expected path for policy easing that the Federal Reserve is likely to take at its next rate setting policy later in the month. Meanwhile, markets in India found some support from domestic investors even as foreign portfolio investors continue to book profits on any rise in equities here.
The trend is likely to continue, as closer home, investors are looking at third quarter earnings from companies here to get a sense of direction for the economy, while awaiting the Budget 2025 and the Reserve Bank of India's policy meeting next month.
In that backdrop, at 7:36 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,284.50, around 10 points ahead of Nifty futures' last close.
Separately, foreign institutional investors net sold Indian equities worth Rs 8,132.26 crore on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors net bought shares worth Rs 7,901.06 crore during the trading session.
Elsewhere, amid speculation of a change in the foreign exchange intervention policy by the RBI, market sources said the stance is likely to have remained the same, with the central bank continuing to intervene to curb excess volatility without targeting any specific level or range.
On Tuesday, the rupee hit a fresh low of 86.69 per dollar (intraday) as foreign investors and oil importers continued to stock up on dollars, dealers said. The domestic currency regained some ground by the end of the trade, settling at 86.64 per dollar, a closing low. READ MORE
In other news, the RBI has redistributed the portfolios of the deputy governor’s after Michael Patra demitted office on Tuesday. Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao, who is in charge of banking regulation, has been allocated the all-important monetary policy department, as well as department of economic and policy research. These two portfolios, among others, were with Patra. Some of the other portfolios of Patra were distributed with other deputy governors. RBI has four deputy governors. READ MORE
That apart, discussions on a term deal for crude oil purchases from Russia have ground to a halt in the wake of the latest sanctions on Russia, sources in the Ministry of Petroleum said. READ MORE
Separately, India's insurance market is projected to be the G20's fastest-growing economy over the next five years, with total premium volumes -- life and non-life -- up 7.3 per cent in real terms on average each year aided by macroeconomic stability and the conducive regulatory environment, a report said on Tuesday. READ MORE
Meanwhile, even as the equity market has corrected sharply in the past few months, valuations in midcaps and smallcaps are concerning, according to Sankaran Naren, executive director and chief investment officer of ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund. In an interview with Business Standard's Abhishek Kumar in Mumbai, Naren says investors should take a hybrid approach to navigate global uncertainties. READ MORE
In the previous trading session, benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 snapped their 4-day losing streak to settle higher on Tuesday. The 30-share Sensex added 169.62 points, or 0.22 per cent, to settle at 76,499.63, while the Nifty50 settled in the green at 23,176.05, with gains of 90.10 points, or 0.39 per cent.
Notably, Adani group shares, including Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Total Gas, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, ACC, and Ambuja Cements, were in focus on Tuesday as they ended higher by up to 20 per cent.
Among the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 ended with gains of 2.45 per cent, and 1.98 per cent, respectively, while barring the Nifty IT and FMCG indices, all the sectoral indices on the NSE settled in positive territory on Tuesday.
Banking stocks were buzzing in trade as the NIFTY PSU Bank index ended higher by 4.20 per cent, while the Bank Nifty and Nifty Private Bank indices ended higher by 1.43 per cent and 1.14 per cent, respectively.
Among others, the Nifty Auto, Metal, Media, Financial Services and Energy indices ended higher by up to 3.98 per cent.
That apart, in the primary markets today, the subscription window for Laxmi Dental Limited IPO in the mainline section and Barflex Polyfilms Limited IPO in the SME section will close today, while Kabra Jewels Limited IPO and Rikhav Securities Limited IPO in the SME section will open for suscription today. The basis of allotment for Sat Kartar Shopping Limited IPO will get finalised today.
Elsewhere, markets in the Asia-Pacific region were mostly higher on Wednesday, following a similar trend on Wall Street overnight.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was 0.03 per cent higher while mainland China’s CSI300 — which captures the 300 most traded stocks on Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges — was lower by 0.57 per cent.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 climbed 0.38 per cent and the broad-based Topix gained 0.66 per cent.
South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.13 per cent and the small-cap Kosdaq Index lost 0.51 per cent. South Korean investigators have reportedly arrested impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol for a second time, according to local reports.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.11 per cent.
Meanwhile, US Treasury yields dipped while the S&P 500 ended slightly higher on Tuesday after data showed US producer prices rose less-than-expected in December, but investors remained cautious ahead of US consumer price data on Wednesday and the start of quarterly earnings reports.
The US producer price index climbed 0.2 per cent month-on-month in December, below expectations for a 0.3 per cent increase and down from 0.4 per cent in November.
Investors have been worried about persistent US inflation. The PPI report did not change the view that the Federal Reserve would not cut interest rates again before the second half of this year, and investors still await the more closely watched US consumer price index report.
CPI data is expected to show month-on-month inflation held at 0.3 per cent in December while the year-on-year figure climbed to 2.9 per cent, from 2.7 per cent in November.
Investors are also gearing up for US fourth-quarter 2024 earnings, with results from some of the biggest US banks due starting Wednesday. Lenders were expected to report stronger earnings, fuelled by robust dealmaking and trading.
The S&P 500 shifted between gains and losses throughout the session before ending 0.1 per cent higher. The Dow also ended the day higher, while the Nasdaq finished lower.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 221.16 points, or 0.52 per cent, to 42,518.28, the S&P 500 rose 6.69 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 5,842.91 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 43.71 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 19,044.39.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 2.62 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 834.41. The STOXX 600 index fell 0.08 per cent.
The potential for tariffs that could boost inflation once President-elect Donald Trump is in office also hangs over the market.
Bloomberg reported that Trump's aides were weighing ideas including increasing tariffs by 2 per cent to 5 per cent a month to increase US leverage and to try to avoid an inflationary spike.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note eased, but it remained close to its 14-month high.
It was last down slightly at 4.788 per cent after hitting 4.805 per cent overnight, the highest since November 2023.
Higher yields have weighed on equities by making bonds relatively more attractive and increasing the cost of borrowing for companies.
The dollar weakened against the euro but stayed near its highest level in more than two years. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, fell 0.21 per cent to 109.19, with the euro down 0.03 per cent at $1.0304.
Oil prices fell after a US government agency forecast steady US oil demand in 2025 while it raised its forecast for supply. US crude fell $1.32 to settle at $77.50 a barrel and Brent dropped $1.09 to settle at $79.92.
(With inputs from Reuters.)
9:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty at 23,250 in pre-open
Nifty quoted at 23,250 in pre-open deals.
9:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex jumps nearly 400 pts in pre-open
The BSE Sensex jumped nearly 392 pts in pre-open.
9:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Consolidation near 23,176 is suggestive that recovery swing is taking shape
Though a “sell on rallies” mode appeared to dominate most part of yesterday, the consolidation near our pivot of 23176 is suggestive that a recovery swing is indeed taking shape. While 23550-640 objectives appear possible with such an upswing, we prefer to continue eying 23370 as the level to beat, as maintained yesterday, in order to confirm strength.
(View by: Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services)
(View by: Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services)
9:04 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market will witness lots of stock-specific action
With only five more days to go for Trump’s inauguration as US president, soon there will be clarity on Trump’s actions and its likely impact on the markets. It appears that the dollar and US bond yields have peaked for now.
There are reports that Trump will begin with low tariff hikes putting pressure on major exporters to the US, even while leaving room for negotiations. If this scenario plays out, further rise in dollar and US bond yields will be arrested. Till then, the FII selling will continue, preempting any rally in the market.
There are reports that Trump will begin with low tariff hikes putting pressure on major exporters to the US, even while leaving room for negotiations. If this scenario plays out, further rise in dollar and US bond yields will be arrested. Till then, the FII selling will continue, preempting any rally in the market.
Market will witness lots of stock-specific action in response to the Q3 results. Market has been rewarding performers delivering better-than-expected results and punishing those delivering worse-than-expected results. Therefore, look out for performers.
(View by: Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services)
(View by: Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services)
8:59 AM
Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao, who is in charge of banking regulation, has been allocated the all-important monetary policy department, as well as department of economic and policy research. These two portfolios, among others, were with Patra. Some of the other portfolios of Patra were distributed with other deputy governors.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: RBI rejigs deputy guv portfolios; Rajeshwar Rao takes monetary policy dept
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Reserve Bank of India has redistributed the portfolios of the deputy governor’s after Michael Patra demitted office on Tuesday.
Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao, who is in charge of banking regulation, has been allocated the all-important monetary policy department, as well as department of economic and policy research. These two portfolios, among others, were with Patra. Some of the other portfolios of Patra were distributed with other deputy governors.
RBI has four deputy governors. READ MORE
8:58 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Labour codes may align with state rules by March; West Bengal not on board
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Union labour ministry is aiming to “standardise and harmonise” by March the rules made by state governments, except West Bengal, under the four new labour codes, which may pave the way for implementing the labour legislation.
“The government is fully committed to implementing the new codes. Regarding this, it has been working with states and Union Territories (UTs) to bring in the desired level of uniformity in their rules, so that the objective of consolidating the existing myriad labour laws into four new codes is fulfilled. The exercise is slated to be completed by March,” a government official said.
According to the official, barring West Bengal and Nagaland, all other states and UTs have framed rules under the new codes. READ MORE
8:57 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India-Russia term deal talks for crude oil on hold amid sanctions
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Discussions on a term deal for crude oil purchases from Russia have ground to a halt in the wake of the latest sanctions on Russia, sources in the Ministry of Petroleum said.
A joint front of state-owned refiners had been discussing the purchase of crude oil from Russia under a term deal. Crude oil from Russia is usually purchased at spot prices, while long-term contracts are reserved for crude from India’s traditional import sources in West Asia. Spot purchases allow refineries to secure different grades of oil that may otherwise be unavailable. READ MORE
8:56 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: IFSCA considers greater flexibility for co-investment opportunities
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A recent proposal by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) on allowing fund management entities (FMEs) to set up special purpose vehicles (SPVs) for co-investment will enable investors in GIFT City to choose their preferred portfolio companies, bring ease of business, and enhance transparency, said legal players.
The unified financial regulator last week floated a consultation paper allowing SPVs co-investment opportunities in FMEs. READ MORE
8:56 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi may mandate issuance of new securities in demat form after stock split
Stock Market LIVE Updates: To encourage demat holding of securities, Sebi on Tuesday proposed mandating listed companies to issue securities only in demat form following stock split, consolidation of face value of shares, and merger or demerger.
In case an investor does not have a demat account, the issuer companies will be required to open a separate demat account with a suitable ledger of ownership or suspense escrow account for dealing with such securities, Sebi proposed in its consultation paper. READ MORE
8:54 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nuvama positive on NSE, BSE growth despite volume dip in F&O segment
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Amid a series of regulatory changes which may impact the revenues of bourses, Nuvama Institutional Equities is positive on the growth in revenue and profit of National Stock Exchange (NSE) and rival BSE.
The report highlights that though the recent norms on index derivatives will cause short-term volatility in revenues, it will strengthen the market. READ MORE
8:53 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Power utilities likely to see moderate growth in Q3FY25 earnings
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Power utilities may report moderate growth in earnings for 3QFY25. Generation is up 3 percent Y-o-Y in Q3 on lower cooling demand and high base, to 429 billion units (BU).
Peak demand was steady at 224GW in Q3FY25, a 10 per cent decline from the record highs of 250GW in May 2024. Coal-based generation held steady at 319BU, hydro generation surged by 27 per cent to 34BU. Gas-based generation fell by 20 per cent Y-o-Y to 5.4BU. Renewable generation rose 14 per cent Y-o-Y to 47BU. Year-to-date, generation has increased 5 per cent Y-o-Y to 1,387BU. READ MORE
8:53 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pickup in consumption, capex key to earnings revival: ICICI Pru MF ED & CIO
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Even as the equity market has corrected sharply in the past few months, the valuations in midcaps and smallcaps are concerning, according to Sankaran Naren, executive director and chief investment officer of ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund. In an interview with Abhishek Kumar in Mumbai, Naren says investors should take a hybrid approach to navigate global uncertainties. READ MORE
8:52 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ravi Nathani recommends buy-on-dips strategy for Nifty Energy & Nifty FMCG
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty Energy Index has witnessed a sharp rally that has altered its near-term trend, suggesting the potential for a technical bounce. Despite the broader downtrend in recent sessions, the rally indicates renewed bullish momentum, supported by oversold technical conditions. Key resistance levels are identified at 35,375 and 37,250, which could act as upside targets in the coming sessions. READ MORE
8:51 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Chandan Taparia of MOFSL recommends buying these 3 stocks on January 15
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bajaj Finance share price is on the verge of a breakout from a flag and pole pattern on the daily chart with higher than average buying volumes. The ADX line is headed up which confirms the strength of the uptrend. READ MORE
8:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Vinay Rajani of HDFC Sec picks 2 stocks to buy today, shares Nifty outlook
Stock Market LIVE Updates: After the sharp fall seen in the last few sessions, Nifty has formed a small candle within the previous day’s move, which indicates probable change in the short-term trend. However, crossing of Tuesday’s high of 23,265 would provide confirmation of further rise. READ MORE
Topics : MARKET LIVE MARKETS LIVE MARKETS TODAY stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty S&P BSE Sensex BSE Sensex sensex nifty NSE Nifty Nifty50 Nifty 50 BSE NSE BSE NSE equity US stock markets Indian stock markets Global stock markets Asian markets US markets Equities Indian equities US equities IPO GMP Q3 results
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 8:29 AM IST