Q3 FY25 results Jan 13: HCL Tech, Delta among 14 to report earnings today

HCL Technologies along with 13 other companies will be releasing its financial performance result for the quarter that ended on December 31, 2024 (Q3) for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Monday. HCL tech is the second major IT firm to release its data for the quarter after TCS, which reported a 12 per cent rise in net profit year-on-year.

Wealth manager Anand Rathi Wealth, brokerage firm Angel One, gaming company Delta Corp will also release their Q3FY25 results on January 13.

IT rebound expected in Q3FY25 Indian IT service providers are expected to report year-on-year (Y-o-Y) revenue growth for the December quarter of the current financial year. According to Bloomberg consensus estimates, the top four IT firms — Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, HCL Technologies, and Wipro — are projected to see growth ranging from 0.1 per cet to 7 per cent Y-o-Y. Other companies releasing their quarterly performance results today include broadband service provider DEN Networks, Lotus Chocolate Company, Oasis Securities, Ekansh Concepts, carbon materials and chemicals manufacturer Himadri Speciality Chemical, real estate firm Marathon Nextgen Realty, Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems, Sarthak Industries, Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin, and Urja Global.

HCL Tech, in particular, is expected to show sequential growth driven by cost optimisation strategies, according to Elara Capital, as earlier reported by Business Standard.

Additionally, the tech job market is showing signs of recovery, with a decline in tech layoffs. The BFSI sector is anticipated to see revenue growth, fueled by increased technology spending by banks over the last few quarters.

Market review

Indian markets declined for the second consecutive session, finishing the week on a negative note on Friday. The 30-share Sensex dropped 241.30 points, or 0.31 per cent, to close at 77,378.91, trading between 77,099.55 and 77,919.70 during the session.

Out of the 50 stocks on the Nifty50 index, 36 ended in the red, with major losses seen in Shriram Finance, Adani Enterprises, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Bharat Electronics, and Ultratech Cement. On the other hand, 14 stocks, including TCS, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Wipro, and Infosys, posted gains, with some of them rising by as much as 6 per cent.

List of firms releasing Q3 FY25 results on Jan 13