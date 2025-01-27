Q3 results Jan 27: Coal India, Tata Steel among 78 to post earnings today

Indian Oil, Coal India, and Tata Steel will be among 78 companies to release their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Monday.

Other key companies on the list include Bajaj Housing Finance, Canara Bank, and ACC, all of which will reveal their performance for the quarter ending December 31, 2024.

Tata Steel Q3 preview

ALSO READ: Tata Steel Q3 preview: Analysts estimate losses; revenue may fall up to 7% Tata Steel's performance for Q3FY25 is expected to be mixed, with brokerages predicting a challenging quarter. This is attributed to weak demand, declining steel prices, and continued pressures in international markets.

Market review

On Friday, benchmark equity indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, ended the final trading session of the week on a negative note. The 30-share Sensex fell by 329.92 points, or 0.43 per cent, closing at 76,190.46. The index traded between 76,985.95 and 76,091.75 during the day.

Similarly, the Nifty50 also finished lower, dropping by 113.15 points, or 0.49%, to close at 23,092.20. The index reached a high of 23,347.30 and a low of 23,050.

The bears dominated as 31 of the 50 Nifty50 stocks closed in the red, with notable losses from Trent, Dr Reddy's Labs, BPCL, Adani Enterprises, and Mahindra & Mahindra, where losses peaked at 4.90%. However, Hindustan Unilever, Britannia Industries, Eicher Motors, Grasim Industries, and ICICI Bank were among the 19 stocks that ended in the green, with gains reaching up to 2.52 per cent.

On Monday morning, Indian equity indices started lower, reflecting a mix of global and domestic signals. At the opening bell, the BSE Sensex dropped by 581.45 points, or 0.76 per cent, to 75,609, while the Nifty50 fell by 151.20 points, or 0.65%, to 22,941.

Investors are closely monitoring the December quarter earnings reports for insights into the economy's growth outlook, while also looking ahead to potential measures in the 2025-26 Budget aimed at boosting domestic consumption and economic activity amidst ongoing challenges. Despite these risks, the long-term growth potential of the Indian economy remains a key focus.

