Q3 results Jan 27: Coal India, Tata Steel among 78 to post earnings today

Q3FY25 company results, January 27: Coal India, Bajaj Housing Finance, Canara Bank, and ACC will release their reports for the Oct-Dec 2024 quarter

Company quarter results (Photo: Shutterstock)
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 9:48 AM IST
Indian Oil,  Coal India, and Tata Steel will be among 78 companies to release their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Monday. 
 
Other key companies on the list include Bajaj Housing Finance, Canara Bank, and ACC, all of which will reveal their performance for the quarter ending December 31, 2024.
 

Tata Steel Q3 preview

Tata Steel's performance for Q3FY25 is expected to be mixed, with brokerages predicting a challenging quarter. This is attributed to weak demand, declining steel prices, and continued pressures in international markets. 
 

Market review

On Friday, benchmark equity indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, ended the final trading session of the week on a negative note. The 30-share Sensex fell by 329.92 points, or 0.43 per cent, closing at 76,190.46. The index traded between 76,985.95 and 76,091.75 during the day.
 
Similarly, the Nifty50 also finished lower, dropping by 113.15 points, or 0.49%, to close at 23,092.20. The index reached a high of 23,347.30 and a low of 23,050. 

The bears dominated as 31 of the 50 Nifty50 stocks closed in the red, with notable losses from Trent, Dr Reddy's Labs, BPCL, Adani Enterprises, and Mahindra & Mahindra, where losses peaked at 4.90%. However, Hindustan Unilever, Britannia Industries, Eicher Motors, Grasim Industries, and ICICI Bank were among the 19 stocks that ended in the green, with gains reaching up to 2.52 per cent.
 
On Monday morning, Indian equity indices started lower, reflecting a mix of global and domestic signals. At the opening bell, the BSE Sensex dropped by 581.45 points, or 0.76 per cent, to 75,609, while the Nifty50 fell by 151.20 points, or 0.65%, to 22,941.
 
Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates
 
Investors are closely monitoring the December quarter earnings reports for insights into the economy's growth outlook, while also looking ahead to potential measures in the 2025-26 Budget aimed at boosting domestic consumption and economic activity amidst ongoing challenges. Despite these risks, the long-term growth potential of the Indian economy remains a key focus.
 
Follow the latest updates on Union Budget 2025: Budget 2025
 

List of firms releasing Q3 FY25 results on Jan 27

  1. 360 One Wam Ltd
  2. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd
  3. Abhishek Vinayak Ltd
  4. ACC Ltd
  5. Amalgamated Electricity Company Ltd
  6. Apollo Pipes Ltd
  7. Asit C Mehta Financial Services Ltd
  8. Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd
  9. Astec LifeSciences Ltd
  10. Adani Total Gas Ltd
  11. Aurionpro Solutions Ltd
  12. Adani Wilmar Ltd
  13. Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd
  14. B C C Fuba India Ltd
  15. Canara Bank
  16. Chemopharma Laboratories Ltd
  17. Coal India Ltd
  18. Devine Impex Ltd
  19. DHP India Ltd
  20. Prataap Snacks Ltd
  21. Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd
  22. Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd
  23. Emami Ltd
  24. Epigral Ltd
  25. The Federal Bank Ltd
  26. Gangotri Textiles Ltd
  27. Gujarat Gas Ltd
  28. Golden Crest Education & Services Ltd
  29. GTV Engineering Ltd
  30. Indraprastha Gas Ltd
  31. India Infrastructure Trust
  32. Indo Farm Equipment Ltd
  33. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
  34. Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd
  35. Kaynes Technology India Ltd
  36. KRN Ltd
  37. Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd
  38. Lehar Footwears Ltd
  39. LT Foods Ltd
  40. Mahindra Logistics Ltd
  41. Maharashtra Seamless Ltd
  42. Manba Finance Ltd
  43. Navkar Corporation Ltd
  44. Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd
  45. The New India Assurance Company Ltd
  46. Nikki Global Finance Ltd
  47. Nitin Spinners Ltd
  48. Oswal Yarns Ltd
  49. Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd
  50. Piramal Enterprises Ltd
  51. Petronet LNG Ltd
  52. Premier Polyfilm Ltd
  53. Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
  54. RailTel Corporation of India Ltd
  55. Rajath Finance Ltd
  56. Raymed Labs Ltd
  57. Refex Industries Ltd
  58. Rossell India Ltd
  59. Sadhna Broadcast Ltd
  60. Sarthak Global Ltd
  61. Savani Financials Ltd
  62. Shivalik Rasayan Ltd
  63. S T Corporation Ltd
  64. Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd
  65. Sundram Fasteners Ltd
  66. Tata Steel Ltd
  67. Tokyo Plast International Ltd
  68. Trishakti Electronics & Industries Ltd
  69. UDS Ltd
  70. Ultracab (India) Ltd
  71. Union Bank of India
  72. Vascon Engineers Ltd
  73. Vardhman Holdings Ltd
  74. Viaan Industries Ltd
  75. Virinchi Ltd
  76. Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd
  77. Wonderla Holidays Ltd
  78. Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd
First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

