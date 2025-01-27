Stock Market LIVE: Sensex opens 580 pts lower at 75,600; Nifty at 22,940; IT, financial stks drag
Markets Today LIVE: Benchmark equity indices opened lower on Monday, in the face of multiple headwinds and continued FII selling
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, January 27, 2025: Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 declined at market open on Monday, amid mixed global and domestic cues.
At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was lower by 581.45 points, or 0.76 per cent, at 75,609, and the Nifty50 was at 22,941, down by 151.20 points, or 0.65 per cent.As the Donald Trump-led new US administration and representatives on Capitol Hill work out ways to fulfil Trump's agenda of imposing tariffs on major trading partners, apart from lowering tax rates, and deregulation, while managing the country's Federal debt levels, markets there are having their own moment of uncertainty and volatility, reminiscent of Trump's first term as US President.
Moreover, with the upcoming Federal Reserve FOMC meeting (scheduled for anuary 28 and 29) likely set to factor in the impact of Trump's policies in its inflation outlook, and rate cut forecasts, markets there are likely to remain cautious.
Closer home, investors are keeping a keen eye on companies reporting December quarter results to get a sense of the economy's growth trajectory, while anticipating measures from the government during the Budget 2025-26 to spur domestic consumption and economic activity in the face of multiple headwinds, which include short- and longer-term risks, while keeping the India growth story intact.
In that background, the exodus of FPIs from the Indian equity markets -- they have withdrawn Rs 64,156 crore ($ 7.44 billion) this month so far -- has continued unabated on depreciation of the rupee, rise in the US bond yields and expectation of a tepid earning season. READ MORE
This has further pressured domestic markets, dragging frontline indices lower across sectors.
However, a majority of India’s chief executive officers (CEOs) expects the Union Budget on February 1 to stimulate consumer spending, speed up initiatives to modernise infrastructure, and spur job creation. A dipstick survey of 17 CEOs conducted last week revealed that 82 per cent of the respondents expect the Union Budget to take steps to boost consumption. READ MORE
In other news, most economists who met the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) top brass including Governor Sanjay Malhotra recently as a part of pre-policy consultations told the central banks officials that a rate cut may not be enough to reinvigorate the economy, which they said needed durable liquidity infusion. READ MORE
Elsewhere, the benchmark Nifty 50 has recorded its third consecutive weekly decline and remains exposed to further losses as critical support levels have yet to be tested, according to technical analysts. The Nifty 50 is down 12.6 per cent from its peak in September, with the Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap down 13.7 per cent and 12.1 per cent, respectively. Rajesh Bhosale, a technical analyst at Angel One, predicts continued volatility in the markets. The price movements since September have formed a ‘falling wedge’ pattern. READ MORE
Separately, Vinay Paharia, chief investment officer (CIO) at PGIM India Mutual Fund (MF), says the volatility in the equity market may persist for an extended period as early trends in the third-quarter (Q3) results and management commentary are not promising. In an email interaction with Abhishek Kumar, Paharia said that the medium-to-long-term outlook remains positive. READ MORE
That apart, multi-asset allocation funds, which gained traction following the shift in debt fund taxation in April 2023, continued their upward trajectory in 2024, with assets under management (AUM) nearly doubling during the year. AUM, which stood at Rs 52,869 crore at the beginning of the year, topped Rs 1 trillion for the first time in November 2024. READ MORE
Elsewhere, automobile companies are expected to post revenue growth in the range of 7-13 per cent during the third quarter of 2024-25 riding on healthy rural demand and new launches, while the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) growth rate is likely to be in the range of 9-13 per cent, brokerages believe. READ MORE
In the primary markets today, Denta Water and Infra Solutions Limited IPO from the mainline section and Rexpro Enterprises Limited IPO from the SME section will see their basis of allotment get finalised today, while CapitalNumbers Infotech Limited IPO from the SME section will be listed on the bourses. Further, in the SME section, CLN Energy Limited IPO will have its Day 3 of subscription window, and H.M. Electro Mech Limited IPO and GB Logistics Commerce Limited IPO will see their Day 2 of subscription windows.
In the previous trading session, benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 ended lower. The Sensex shed as much as 329.92 points or 0.43 per cent to settle at 76,190.46, and the Nifty50 ended lower by 113.15 points or 0.49 per cent at 23,092.20.
Small-cap shares felt the most heat among the broader market indices, with the Nifty Smallcap100 ending lower by 2.35 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap100 index ended lower by 1.55 per cent.
All sectoral indices, barring the Nifty FMCG and IT indices, ended in the red. Among others, Nifty Realty, Pharma, Healthcare, and OMCs indices ended lower by over 2 per cent each. Meanwhile, Nifty Auto, PSU Bank, and Consumer Durables indices ended lower by over 1 per cent each.
In another sphere, factory activity contracted unexpectedly in January in China, reversing the expansionary momentum in the past three months, partly due to a slow season ahead of the Lunar New year. The official purchasing managers’ index for January came in at 49.1, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.
The reading fell short of Reuters poll estimates of 50.1. PMI. The index came in at 50.1 in December, while in November it was 50.3.
China’s non-manufacturing PMI, which measures services and construction activity, fell to 50.2 in January, compared to 52.2 in the preceding month.
Separately, China’s industrial profits jumped 11 per cent in December from a year earlier. Corporate profits have been recovering from a sharp 27 per cent year-on-year plunge in September — their steepest drop since March 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.
They had slumped 7.3 per cent on year in November and 10 per cent in October, as a slump in the real estate sector and bleak income prospects continued to weigh on consumer demand.
However, markets in the Asia-Pacific region were mixed, with Australian, Taiwan and South Korean markets were closed for holidays. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.33 per cent, while the Topix was ahead by 0.62 per cent.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was ahead by 0.85 per cent, while the CSI 300 was lower by 0.07 per cent.
That apart, the US dollar slid on Friday, clocking its weakest week since November 2023 last week on ebbing fears of tariffs from the Trump administration, but those worries resurfaced after he said he will impose sweeping measures on Colombia.
Trump told Fox News on Thursday his recent conversation with President Xi Jinping was friendly and he thought he could reach a trade deal with China.
"We have one very big power over China, and that's tariffs, and they don't want them, and I'd rather not have to use it, but it's a tremendous power over China," he said.
The US dollar dropped as much as 0.8 per cent against a basket of currencies on Friday, before narrowing losses at the end of the day to be down 0.65 per cent. But it still had its biggest weekly loss since November 2023, having lost 1.8 per cent since Monday.
Some analysts warned that the dollar could rise again if the US tariff and interest rate policies shifted.
On Monday, the dollar firmed as traders pondered the ramifications of US President Donald Trump's tariff plans at the start of a week where the Federal Reserve is widely expected to hold interest rates steady.
The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six units, was at 107.6, still close to the one-month low it touched last week.
The MSCI index for world stocks ended little changed, while stocks on Wall Street were lackluster. The S&P 500 index was down 0.3 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.3 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.5 per cent.
China's stock markets and currency rallied on the back of Trump's comments, leaving the blue chip index up 0.8 per cent and the yuan strengthened against the dollar, which fell 0.7 per cent to 7.239 in the offshore market.
Oil prices stabilised and pared losses that were incurred after Trump said he will be asking Saudi Arabia and OPEC to lower oil prices.
US crude futures edged higher to $74.66 a barrel and Brent crude was up 0.3 per cent at $78.50.
Amelie Derambure, senior multi-asset portfolio manager at Amundi in Paris, said Trump's pro-America policies require lower oil prices.
"These types of policies could also benefit other players in the world, like Europe for instance, if we have a lower oil price that's going to benefit Europe as well - so at last there is something that he wants to implement that is not detrimental to Europe," she said.
"It shows that he's willing to negotiate and he wants to be maybe a bit more subtle this time."
European stocks reflected this greater optimism. The STOXX 600 initially rose 0.3 per cent on the day, driven by a burst higher in luxury goods retailers after solid earnings from Burberry. It retreated by midday in New York to be flat.
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink told a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos that it could be time to start investing in Europe again.
"There's too much pessimism on Europe," he said during a panel debate on the global economic outlook. "I believe it's probably time to be investing back into Europe," he said, adding there was still progress to be made in areas such as capital markets union.
Surveys earlier on Friday showed euro zone businesses saw a modest return to growth at the start of the new year.
In currency markets, the yen gained 0.2 per cent against the dollar to 155.7 after the Bank of Japan raised interest rates to their highest since the 2008 global financial crisis.
BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said the central bank will keep raising interest rates as wage and price increases broaden, adding that there was scope to push up borrowing costs further before they reach levels deemed neutral to the economy.
Treasury yields, which have retreated from January's highs as some of the worry about a renewed spike in inflation has faded, were steady on Friday.
The US 10-year Treasury yield edged lower to 4.6194 per cent, below last week's 14-month high of 4.809 per cent.
The European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve are due to meet this week as policymakers digest early moves of the Trump administration.
The Fed is expected to keep interest rates on hold but the larger story unfolding will be how the central bank confronts early moves by Trump that are likely to shape the economy this year, including demands the Fed continue lowering borrowing costs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
9:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty falls 176 points, below 22,950
The NSE's Nifty50 dropped around 176 points at 22,915 level.
9:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 550 pts
The BSE Sensex plunged 550 points at 75,639 in opening deals of Monday.
9:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty50 slips below 22,950 in pre-open
Nifty50 slipped below 22,950 at 22,940.15 in pre-open.
9:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex slips 489 points in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex slips 489 points at 75,701.10 in pre-open.
9:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market sentiment has turned weak
The market sentiment has turned weak. Sustained FPI selling (Rs 69000 crores in January, so far) is impacting the market. Despite DII buying of Rs 67000 crores in January, so far, the market is under pressure. A major concern is that President Trump is coming up with new threats like the 25 per cent tariff on Columbia for its refusal to take back deported illegal immigrants. The threatened 25 per cent tariff on Canada and Mexico might be implemented from February 1st onwards. Therefore, will Trump walk his talk on other threats including tariffs on China and other countries, is a question that is being asked in economic and market circles now. These concerns are weighing on the markets.
This 6-day week is likely to be highly volatile with other major events like the Fed decision and the Budget in India. The market is looking forward to fiscal stimulus through income tax cuts in the Budget. If the expectations are met, there can be a relief rally in the market. But if a rally is to sustain, we need data indicating growth and earnings revival.
(View by: Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services)
9:00 AM
Views By: Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'We require a dramatic push higher today to negate the emergent downtrend'
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty outlook: 'On Friday, about 50 per cent of NSE 500 stocks pulled back at least 2 per cent from the day’s high, pointing to a sharp withdrawal in risk appetite. We would require an equally dramatic push higher today to negate the emergent downtrend, that is poised for 22,260-22,000 now on the Nifty. The fight back in the last hour of Friday was encouraging towards this end, but we would require a push above 23,211 to signal strength. Else, look for 22,800-500 on the first leg.'
Views By: Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
8:58 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'This 6-day wk is likely to be highly volatile amid major global & domestic events'
8:56 AM
Once the Denta Water IPOallotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Integrated Registry Management Services, the registrar for the issue. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Denta Water IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, expected listing price
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The basis of allotment for the Denta Water and Infra Solutions IPO shares is likely to be finalisd today, Monday, January 27, 2025. The public offering closed for subscription on Friday, January 24, 2025, receiving enthusiastic participation from investors and getting oversubscribed by 221.68 times.
Once the Denta Water IPOallotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Integrated Registry Management Services, the registrar for the issue. READ MORE
8:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Steel Q3 preview: Analysts estimate losses; revenue may fall up to 7%
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Steel giant Tata Steel will report its December quarter (Q3FY25) results today. The company's Q3FY25 performance is expected to show mixed results, as brokerages forecast a challenging quarter due to weak demand, lower steel prices, and ongoing pressures in international markets.
Analysts at Antique Stock Broking predict a 7.6 per cent Y-o-Y growth in Tata Steel's standalone volume, driven by the Kalinganagar expansion, but consolidated Ebitda is likely to decline 28 per cent Y-o-Y, reflecting lower profitability in Indian operations and continued losses in Europe. READ MORE
8:54 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Cipla Q3 Preview: Supply disruptions, market share loss to weigh on topline
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s third largest pharmaceutical company, Cipla, is scheduled to deliver its October-December quarterly earnings for the financial year 2024-25 (Q3FY25) on Tuesday, January 28, 2025.
The pharma major is expected to log a decline on the profit as well as revenue front on quarterly basis, while registering marginal growth on a yearly basis in Q3FY25. This is due to supply disruptions, market share loss in key drugs, and an overall underperformance in the US as well as domestic business, analysts said. READ MORE
8:53 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Govt may hike cess levied on coal production to boost pension corpus
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In a move to secure the post-retirement benefits of more than half a million pensioners of public-sector coal mines, the Centre is planning to raise the cess levied on coal production — the cess funds the pension corpus — from Rs 10 per tonne to Rs 25 per tonne.
Senior government officials who attended the latest Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting of the Coal Mines Provident Fund Organisation (CMPFO) in Hyderabad on January 17 told Business Standard the matter was deliberated upon at length. READ MORE
8:49 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hospitality sector awaits infrastructure status, seeks GST relief in Budget
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s hospitality industry anticipates infrastructure status to lower financing costs, rationalisation of goods and service tax (GST) rates to stay competitive with global peers, a digital single-window clearance system for hotel licences and approvals, and measures for increasing the skilled workforce.
Industry stakeholders believe that the full potential of India’s travel and tourism sectors remains untapped. This issue becomes a key focus as India faces a considerable shortage of hotel rooms compared to its global peers. READ MORE
8:48 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: MSME industry bodies seek RBI support for easier priority sector lending
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) industry bodies have requested that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) classify credit provided by banks to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) for on-lending to MSMEs as indirect finance, making it eligible for classification under the priority sector lending (PSL) of banks. They have also urged the RBI to remove the ceiling of Rs 20 lakh per borrower or raise it to at least Rs 1 crore per borrower.
Since April 1, 2011, the RBI has made all loans sanctioned to NBFCs (other than microfinance institutions) for on-lending to micro and small enterprises (MSEs) ineligible for classification as direct or indirect finance to the MSE sector, effectively removing these loans from the priority sector classification. READ MORE
8:46 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: China's DeepSeek AI model puts focus on US tech stocks' rally
Stock Market LIVE Updates: With China-built large language model Generative AI Startup DeepSeek's app emerging as the No. 1 free app on the iOS app store, megacap tech stocks on Wall Street are under scrutiny, with names like Nvidia - that climbbed 135 per cent in 2024, particularly in focus.
8:36 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: PLI scheme in the works to boost localisation of key telecom gear
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The government is working on a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for non-electronic components used in the manufacturing of key telecom products, with the goal of accelerating their localisation, according to people familiar with the development.
In its discussions with stakeholders, according to the sources, the government has proposed two alternative models for linking incentives to a localisation roadmap. One option ties incentives to the mandatory localisation of electro-mechanical, plastic, and optical components. This would start with 30 per cent localisation of non-electronic bill of materials (BOM) in the second year, increase to 50 per cent in the third year, 70 per cent in the fourth year, and reach 90 per cent by the fifth year. READ MORE
First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 7:54 AM IST