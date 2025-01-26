Tata Steel to decommission India's first stamp charge coke oven battery

Tata Steel on Sunday issued an advisory about the decommissioning process of its coke oven battery #7 at its Jamshedpur works on January 27 to avoid misinterpretation of the flaring that will occur during the procedure for retiring the battery.

India's first stamp charge coke oven battery, which remained operational for 36 years, produced over 12 million tonnes of coke and revolutionised the steel industry, the company said in a statement.

The decommissioning process will involve isolating the battery from the by-product plant foul gas suction network.

During the shutdown, raw gas from the ovens will be safely flared from oven top flares and ascension pipes as per standard operating procedures, the statement said.

Flaring will commence at 9 am and continue for nearly 24 hours, the statement added.

The steel major emphasised that this was a planned and controlled activity, and the flaring observed during this time is entirely safe.