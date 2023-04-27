Q4 results: India's IT services biggies fail to meet expectations

At Rs 23,190 crore, revenue rose 11.1 per cent YoY in Q4, but was down 0.16 per cent sequentially.

Wipro does not provide revenue guidance for the full fiscal. The company reported net profit of Rs 3,074.5 crore in Q4FY23, a dip of 0.41 per cent year-on-year (YoY), and sequentially PAT was flat with a growth of 0.7 per cent.