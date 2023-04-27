Home / Companies / News / Q4 results: India's IT services biggies fail to meet expectations

Q4 results: India's IT services biggies fail to meet expectations

Wipro net dips 0.4% in Q4, guides for revenue contraction in current quarter

Shivani ShindeSourabh Lele Mumbai/New Delhi
Q4 results: India's IT services biggies fail to meet expectations

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 8:33 PM IST
India’s fourth largest IT services player, Wipro, said it expects revenue to contract in the first quarter of financial year 2023-24 (FY24). It guided for a revenue contraction of 1-3 per cent in constant currency.
Wipro does not provide revenue guidance for the full fiscal. The company reported net profit of Rs 3,074.5 crore in Q4FY23, a dip of 0.41 per cent year-on-year (YoY), and sequentially PAT was flat with a growth of 0.7 per cent.
At Rs 23,190 crore, revenue rose 11.1 per cent YoY in Q4, but was down 0.16 per cent sequentially.

Topics :Q4 ResultsIT servicesWiproHCL TechTCS

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 9:36 PM IST

