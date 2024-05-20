Home / Companies / News / Q4 results: ONGC, Oil India, SAIL among 83 firms to post earnings today

Q4 results: ONGC, Oil India, SAIL among 83 firms to post earnings today

Q4 FY24 company results: IRFC, Bharat Electronics, India Cements, City Union Bank, and VRL Logistics will are poised to release the financial report for the fourth quarter on May 20

On Monday, 83 companies, including Maharatna public sector undertakings (PSUs) like Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Oil India, and Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), will announce their financial results for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2023-24 (FY24).

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) and Bharat Electronics (BEL) are among the other PSUs scheduled to disclose their earnings today.

Companies such as India Cements, a Chennai-based cement manufacturer, City Union Bank, a private lender, and VRL Logistics, a logistics services provider, will also unveil their earnings for the quarter ending March 2024.

List of companies releasing Q4 results on May 20

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Bharat Electronics, Oil India, Steel Authority of India, Deepak Nitrite, Whirlpool of India, City Union Bank, Redtape, Power Mech Projects, Triveni Engineering and Industries, India Cements, KRBL, NESCO, Rolex Rings, VRL Logistics, Thangamayil Jewellery, Apollo Micro Systems, Honda India Power Products Limited, PTC India Financial Services, Apollo Pipes, Axiscades Technologies, Carysil, Ddev Plastiks Industries, Updater Services, KCP, Prataap Snacks, SJS Enterprises, Camlin Fine Sciences, Shankara Building Products, Kitex Garments, Windlas Biotech, Sika Interplant Systems, Meson Valves India, Tracxn Technologies, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals, Arfin India, Oswal Chemicals and Fertilisers, Nagarjuna Fertilisers and Chemicals, Oswal Agro Mills, Global Education, Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols, Bella Casa Fashion & Retail, Manomay Tex India, Shree Rama Newsprint, Ginni Filaments, Talbros Engineering, Megastar Foods, Archidply Industries, Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects, Surana Telecom and Power, Alphageo (India), Bhilwara Technical Textiles, Radix Industries (India), BSL, JK Agri Genetics, Cubex Tubings, Celebrity Fashions, Perfectpac, VIDLI Restaurants, Akshar Spintex, Sri KPR Industries, Vivo Biotech, Ind Cement Cap, Global Longlife Hospital and Research, Hindustan Flurocarbons, Zenlabs Ethica, IND Renewable Energy, BNR Udyog, S V J Enterprises, Sharpline Broadcast, Ramchandra Leasing & Finance.

On Friday,  a state-owned NHPC Ltd reported an 18 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 610.93 crore for the March quarter due to a decrease in revenues. According to an exchange filing, the company's net profit stood at Rs 745.27 crore during the same period last year. NHPC Ltd revenue from operations fell to Rs 1,888.14 crore from Rs 2,028.77 crore in the January-March period of the previous financial year.

The stock market exchanges, BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), will be closed on Monday, May 20, due to the fifth phase of polling for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Mumbai, one of the regions voting during this phase, has also declared Monday a public holiday. 

Trading is expected to resume on Tuesday, May 21.

