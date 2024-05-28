Q4 results today: IRCTC and NBCC India among 371 firms to post earnings

Q4 results May 28: Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp (IRCTC), Aditya Birla Fashion, and NBCC India are some of the major companies among 371, set to announce their fourth-quarter (Q4FY24) earnings on Tuesday. These reports are expected to provide significant insights into the companies' recent performance and future prospects, influencing investment decisions and shaping market trends.

IIFL Finance delays earnings announcement

IIFL Finance Ltd informed the stock exchanges that its board meeting to finalise quarterly results for the January-March period has been delayed beyond May 30, 2024. The company cited an ongoing special audit directed by the Reserve Bank of India as the reason for the delay, with internal teams currently engaged in the audit process. Despite this, IIFL Finance assured that their quarterly results would be released no later than June 30, 2024, marking the end of the April to June quarter.

LIC's Q4 earning highlights





Also Read: IRCTC Q4 results: Stock slips 2% ahead of nos; up 19% in last three months On Monday, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) reported a modest 2 per cent rise in net profit, reaching Rs 13,763 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2024. LIC's income from first-year premiums also saw an uptick, climbing to Rs 13,810 crore in the January-March quarter from Rs 12,811 crore in the same period the previous year.

Market review on May 27

The stock markets witnessed remarkable milestones on Monday, with both the Sensex and Nifty achieving new record highs. The S&P BSE Sensex crossed the 76,000-mark for the first time, reaching 76,009.68 points, while the Nifty50 surged to 23,110.80 points, reflecting a strong bullish sentiment among investors.

Tuesday's trading outlook

The trading session on Tuesday is anticipated to start on a positive note, as indicated by the GIFT Nifty, which is trading 37 points higher at 23,018 compared to Nifty futures. This suggests that both the Sensex and Nifty are likely to open higher, continuing the market's upward trajectory.

Investors and market watchers will be closely monitoring these developments, as the forthcoming earnings reports and ongoing market trends will play a crucial role in shaping investment strategies and market dynamics in the coming weeks.

List of 317 companies releasing Q4FY24 results on May 28

IRCTC - Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp, Linde India, Prestige Estates Projects, General Insurance Corporation of India, Brigade Enterprises, ITI, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, EIH, NBCC (India), Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, R R Kabel, Aster DM Healthcare Ltd, RITES, Engineers India, Ingersoll Rand (India), PTC Industries, Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd, MMTC, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fert & Chem, TTK Prestige, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, Wockhardt, Eureka Forbes, Medplus Health Services, Responsive Industries, Greenlam Industries, Campus Activewear, JSW Holdings, ITD Cementation India, MTAR Technologies, Hemisphere Properties India, Dynamatic Technologies, Grauer and Weil (India), J Kumar Infraprojects, Imagicaaworld Entertainment, Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation, Fineotex Chemical, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels, Gensol Engineering, Ashiana Housing, Orissa Minerals Development Company, Lancer Containers Lines, Exicom Tele-Systems, Uflex, Shalby, Hindware Home Innovation, Supriya Lifescience, Seamec, Good Luck India, Unitech, Dreamfolks Services, Capacite Infraprojects, SEPC, India Glycols, Uniparts India, Kingfa Science & Technology, Man Industries (India), Xpro India, Marathon Nextgen Realty, Jagran Prakashan, Sequel e-Routers, Balmer Lawrie Investment, TCPL Packaging, SG FINSERVE, Mufin Green Finance, EPack Durables, Nalwa Sons Investment, GVK Power & Infrastructure, Insecticides India, Oriental Rail Infrastructure, Omaxe, Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech, Popular Vehicles and Services, Jyoti Resins and Adhesives, TIL, Signpost India, Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works, Monte Carlo Fashions, Timex Group India, Saurashtra Cement, Salzer Electronics, Hind Rectifiers, Last Mile Enterprises, Walchandnagar Industries, Veranda Learning Solutions, Raj Rayon Industries, Chaman Lal Setia Exports, CROPSTER AGRO, Uniphos Enterprises, Amines and Plasticizers, VLS Finance, Silver Touch Technologies, Gandhi Special Tubes, UP Hotels, Vardhman Holdings, Alliance Integrated Metaliks, Tinna Trade Limited, Pondy Oxides & Chemicals, Sree Rayalaseema Hi Strength Hyp, Bedmutha Industries.