Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

IRCTC Q4 results: Stock slips 2% ahead of nos; up 19% in last three months

IRCTC's revenue from operations increased 21.8 per cent to Rs 1,118.3 crore in Q3FY24, compared to Rs 918.06 crore in Q3FY23

Indian Railways deemed to cancel up to 170 trains on August 11.

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 10:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

IRCTC in focus: Shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation fell as much as 1.94 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 1,078.90 per share, on Tuesday, ahead of its March quarter of financial year 2024 (Q4FY24) results.

Q3FY24 results
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In the third quarter of FY24 (Q3FY24), the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) witnessed strong growth in various financial metrics. Net profit surged 17.4 per cent to Rs 299.9 crore in Q3FY24, compared to Rs 255.52 crore in the same quarter of FY23 (Q3FY23). Revenue from operations increased 21.8 per cent to Rs 1,118.3 crore, compared to Rs 918.06 crore in Q3FY23.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 420.9 crore, marking a robust growth of 23.3 per cent from Rs 341.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Exceptional items amounted to Rs 14.5 crore in Q3FY24.
New Delhi-based Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is a subsidiary of the Indian Railways, responsible for managing catering, tourism, and online ticketing services. It facilitates convenient online booking of train tickets, enabling users to check schedules, ticket availability, and plan their journeys. 

Through its website and mobile applications, IRCTC introduced internet-based ticket booking, utilising GPRS or SMS services for mobile users. 

Apart from electronic tickets (e-tickets), IRCTC also provides I-tickets, which resemble traditional tickets but are booked online and delivered via post. Additionally, IRCTC offers access to the Passenger Name Record (PNR) status, allowing passengers to track the status of their bookings.

Stock performance

In the past three months, the stock has surged 19 per cent. It rose 5 per cent in the last month. 

Notably, its 52-week high stands at Rs 1,148.30 per share, while its lowest point during the same period was Rs 614.45 per share. 

The market capitalisation of IRCTC, as per the Bombay Stock Exchange, currently stands at Rs 87,152 crore.

At 9:59 AM, IRCTC shares were trading 0.74 per cent lower at Rs 1,092.15 per share.  By comparison, S&P BSE Sensex was trading 0.08 per cent higher at 75,452.97 levels.
Topics : Buzzing stocks buzzing stock BSE NSE BSE NSE equity NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY Indian equities Indian equity markets share market IRCTC Stocks in focus Q4 Results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2024 | 10:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVENSE 1 Paisa Tick SizeBosch Share PriceIPL 2024 Winners Prize moneyICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon