Home / Companies / News / Qatar Investment Authority looking to buy 1% stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar Investment Authority looking to buy 1% stake in Reliance Retail

QIA is considering a $1 billion investment to buy a 1% stake bringing the valuation of Mukesh Ambani's retail unit to $100 billion

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 10:27 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), the country's sovereign wealth fund, is looking to buy a minority stake in Reliance Retail Ventures, Financial Times (FT) reported on Wednesday. It said that QIA is considering a $1 billion investment to buy a one per cent stake bringing the valuation of Mukesh Ambani's retail unit to $100 billion.

This comes at a time when several Gulf wealth funds are looking to get a slice of India's retail market pie.

In 2020, Saudi Arabia's Investment Fund had invested $1.3 billion in Reliance Retail to buy a 2.04 per cent stake at a valuation of $462.4 billion. New York-based KKR and two Abu Dhabi sovereign investment funds also own stakes in the retail company.

QIA, last year, pledged to invest up to $1.5 billion in James Murdoch's new media and education venture, Bodhi Tree. It has also invested in Rebel Foods and the food delivery platform Swiggy.

Reliance is now aiming to diversify its retail business which is run by Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani.

In the quarter that ended on June 30, Reliance Retail reported an 18.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 2,448 crore.

Its profit before interest, depreciation, and tax (PBDIT) increased 25.6 per cent YoY to Rs 4,896 crore. The revenue from operations of the country’s largest retailer increased 20.5 per cent YoY in Q1 to Rs 62,159 crore.

Ambani said, "Retail business delivered robust growth, with fast-paced store additions and steady growth in footfalls. The contribution of Digital and New Commerce initiatives is scaling up, delivering value to consumers and providing synergistic benefits to merchant partners."

Reliance Retail added 555 stores in the quarter and witnessed its highest-ever footfalls at 249 million across formats.

Its digital commerce and new commerce businesses continued to grow and their contribution to revenue stood at 18 per cent in the quarter. Reliance Retail also completed the Metro Cash and Carry acquisition.

Also Read

Weekend Bites: Ambani & Ambani, and old white males

Projects worth Rs 19,000 cr to get grants under Sovereign Green Fund

RIL gets nod from shareholders, creditors to demerge financial services arm

IND vs WI 2nd Test: Mukesh Kumar makes his India debut in Port of Spain

IND vs WI 2nd Test: Mukesh Kumar overwhelmed by hugs from Virat and Rohit

Influencers are rising, but companies in a fix over their fake followers

Will 'significantly' mark down Byju's valuation: Peak XV Partners

Microsoft posts $20.1 bn quarterly profit as it promises to lead 'AI shift'

Apple hit with french watchdog complaint over use of advertising data

TPDDL clocks highest peak power demand of 2,182 MW this season so far

Topics :Reliance RetailRILReliance IndustriesMukesh AmbaniQatar Investment AuthorityBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 10:26 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story