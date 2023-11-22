Quant trading and investment management firm Alphagrep raises Rs 930 crore

Quantitative trading and investment management firm Alphagrep on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 930 crore from investors for an alternate investment fund.

The money has been raised for the Alphamine Absolute Return Fund which was launched in April 2022, according to a statement.

The fund follows quant investment strategies that evaluate historical data and generate investment signals using a rules-based framework, it added.

"Alphamine Absolute Return Fund follows systematic investment strategies. Our team has devised efficient strategies based on systematic algorithms which have enabled us to have a statistical edge," AlphaGrep Investment Management's chief executive Bhautik Ambani said.

The investors include UHNIs (ultra high networth individuals), HNIs (high networth individuals), family offices, and channel partners, he said, adding that the company has paused the current fund for incremental subscriptions.

The fund follows a dynamic multi-strategy long-short approach on listed equities and Futures and Options, the statement said.