Rajeev Prakash appointed as govt nominee director of BEML's board

State-owned BEML on Tuesday said Rajeev Prakash has been appointed as the Government Nominee Director on its board.

Prakash will replace Surendra Prasad Yadav, the company said in a filing.

"The President of India has appointed Rajeev Prakash as Government Nominee Director (Part Time Official Director) on the Board of Directors of the company in place of Surendra Prasad Yadav," the filing said.

Prakash is a 1995 batch, Indian Post & Telecommunication Accounts and Finance Service officer. He has experience in the field of telecommunications and held various important positions at the Centre.

He has been working as Joint Secretary (Naval Systems) in the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence, since June last year.

Prakash is not related to the directors of the company.

Shares of BEML settled 2.09 per cent higher at Rs 2,500.75 apiece on the BSE.