Home / Companies / News / Spandana Sphoorty Financial eyes AUM to grow to Rs 28,000 cr by FY28-end

Spandana Sphoorty Financial eyes AUM to grow to Rs 28,000 cr by FY28-end

As for geographic diversification, Spandana plans to reduce the share of the top three states to 36 per cent by FY28 from the current 44 per cent. The share of any one state would be capped at 12 %

Imaging: Ajay Mohanty
Abhijit Lele Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 7:56 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Limited, a finance company operating as a Micro-Finance Institution, is looking to scale up its assets under management to Rs 28,000 crore by the end of financial year 2028 (FY28) from the current level of about Rs 10,000 crore.

Elaborating on the business strategy, Shalabh Saxena, its managing director, said it would diversify the asset book to have a share of non-microfinance business of 10-15 per cent by FY28. At present, the micro-finance business constitutes 100 per cent of the loan book. It would continue with the Joint Liability Group (JLG) model for the microfinance loan book.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


There is enough headroom for growth through the JLG model. The company may also offer individual retail loans. However, the share of retail loans would be less than five per cent of the AUM mix, Saxena said in a media interaction on the business roadmap.

As for geographic diversification, Spandana plans to reduce the share of the top three states to 36 per cent by FY28 from the current 44 per cent. The share of any one state would be capped at 12 per cent.

This growth will be driven by customer acquisitions while keeping ticket sizes lower (capped at Rs 80,000) and closely monitoring the total debt of a customer. Spandana expects 75-80 per cent of its disbursements/collections to move to the weekly model by FY28 from the current level of seven per cent. At present, predominantly, the collections follow a monthly cycle.

The non-banking financial company – micro-finance institution (NBFC-MFI) does not envisage fresh capital infusion to grow the loan book due to over 37 per cent capital adequacy. It would always maintain a capital adequacy ratio above 25 per cent, Saxena said.

It would need Rs 600 crore of capital for infusion into its subsidiary CRISS Financials, which is into the business of Loans Against Properties and personal loans.

Also Read

Fusion Micro, Spandana: Rally in MFI stocks has more legs, say analysts

NBFC business has to hit the reset button after RBI strengthens norms

RBI releases list of NBFCs in upper layer under scale-based regulations

NBFC-MFI disbursements increase 45.8% to Rs 30,398 crore in Q1FY24

Bank credit to NBFCs grows 22% in Oct, exposure to sector at Rs 14.8 trn

BBC staff to launch Indian language services company in line with FDI norms

Poonawalla HF gets a new name, rebrands as Grihum Housing Finance

Air India unveils new uniform collection designed by Manish Malhotra

Tata Motors reports highest-ever monthly retail sales in November

State-owned Coal India's capex rises 7.6% to Rs 10,492 cr in Apr-Nov period

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :finance sectorAUMNBFCsmicro finance

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 7:56 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm compliance

Adani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and more

Corning to set up Rs 1,000 crore Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', min temperature remains below 7 degrees

CP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic level

States' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report

Next Story