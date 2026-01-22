Rapido FY25 loss narrows to ₹258 crore; revenue rises 44% to ₹934 crore

Roppen Transportation Services, the parent company of ride-hailing platform Rapido, narrowed its consolidated loss to ₹258 crore in FY25 from ₹370 crore a year ago.

According to financial data accessed via business intelligence platform Tofler, the Bengaluru-headquartered unicorn's revenue from operations rose to ₹934.44 crore last fiscal year, reflecting a 44.19 per cent increase compared to ₹648 crore in FY24.

"Rapido has sustained strong operating momentum, driven by higher utilisation across our mobility offerings, sharper cost discipline, and the growing maturity of our platform.

"As we scale and expand, our focus remains on sustainable growth, improving unit economics, and strengthening the ecosystem for captains and passengers across markets and categories through varied business models," a Rapido spokesperson said.