PhonePe files updated DRHP with Sebi to raise funds via OFS route

Walmart-backed fintech major PhonePe has filed its updated Draft Red Herring Prospectus (UDRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise funds through a pure offer-for-sale (OFS) route.

The proposed initial public offering includes an OFS of 5.06 crore equity shares.

Existing investors, including promoter WM Digital Commerce Holdings — owned by Walmart International Holdings Inc — plan to offload 4.6 crore shares. Tiger Global and Microsoft will sell 10.39 lakh and 36.78 lakh shares, respectively.

Walmart currently holds a 71.77 per cent stake in the Bengaluru-based fintech company. General Atlantic owns 8.98 per cent, while Headstead holds a 5.73 per cent stake.

PhonePe co-founders Sameer Nigam and Rahul Chari hold 2.55 per cent stake each in the company. The filing comes a day after PhonePe received Sebi’s approval for the IPO. PhonePe is reportedly looking to raise around Rs 12,000 crore ($1.35 billion) through the OFS at a valuation of about $15 billion. The IPO comes amid a wave of fintech listings on Indian bourses, including Paytm, MobiKwik, Infibeam Avenues and Pine Labs. PhonePe is the market leader on India’s real-time payments platform, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), processing about 45 per cent of monthly UPI transactions. Its closest rival, Google Pay, holds around 35 per cent market share.