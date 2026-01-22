HPCL to evaluate Venezuelan crude processing at RUF tech, Barmer refinery

The company could process the heavy Venezuelan crude with the installation of a residue upgradation facility (RUF) at its 15 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) refinery in Visakhapatnam and the commissioning of the greenfield refinery in Rajasthan’s Barmer, Kaushal said.

“If Venezuelan crude is coming out, then having RUF and Barmer (refinery) gives us an opportunity to evaluate and see. It is not an easy crude to handle,” said Kaushal. The RUF technology installed at the Visakhapatnam refinery would help the company achieve about 93 per cent conversion of bottom oils into high-value products, the company said in a statement.