Home / Companies / News / HPCL to evaluate Venezuelan crude processing at RUF tech, Barmer refinery

HPCL to evaluate Venezuelan crude processing at RUF tech, Barmer refinery

Several Indian refiners, including HPCL, have earlier been unable to process Venezuelan crude due to its extra-heavy and highly acidic nature

HPCL calls for emergency board meeting to clear the revised fiscal package
premium
HPCL aims to focus on consumer-facing businesses such as marketing and revamping retail fuel outlets in the coming years, the management said
Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 7:58 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
State-run Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) would evaluate the possibility of processing Venezuelan oil at its refineries, said Chairman and Managing Director Vikas Kaushal in a post-results analyst call on Thursday.
 
The company could process the heavy Venezuelan crude with the installation of a residue upgradation facility (RUF) at its 15 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) refinery in Visakhapatnam and the commissioning of the greenfield refinery in Rajasthan’s Barmer, Kaushal said.
 
“If Venezuelan crude is coming out, then having RUF and Barmer (refinery) gives us an opportunity to evaluate and see. It is not an easy crude to handle,” said Kaushal. The RUF technology installed at the Visakhapatnam refinery would help the company achieve about 93 per cent conversion of bottom oils into high-value products, the company said in a statement.
 
Several Indian refiners, including HPCL, have earlier been unable to process Venezuelan crude due to its extra-heavy and highly acidic nature. The recent upgrades at HPCL’s refineries, however, could alter that. “Besides being bottoms-heavy, Venezuelan crude also has high viscosity and a high acid number. We will evaluate as and when we are offered Venezuelan crude,” said Rajneesh Narang, HPCL’s director of finance.
 
Mukesh Ambani-backed Reliance Industries and Russia-backed Nayara Energy were the top Indian buyers of Venezuelan crude prior to the US sanctions imposed on Caracas.
 
US President Donald Trump, after capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, had said American oil companies would “rebuild the oil infrastructure” of the South American nation. According to a Reuters report, Reliance is in talks with US authorities to resume purchases of Venezuelan oil. Due to European Union sanctions, Nayara Energy would not be able to resume Venezuelan oil purchases.
 
“Historically, sustained processing has been concentrated at Reliance’s Jamnagar complex and Nayara’s Vadinar refinery, both configured to handle high-sulphur, heavy crudes. Limited volumes have also been processed intermittently at IOC’s Paradip refinery, MRPL and HMEL, but not all public sector refineries currently have the configuration or operational flexibility to run these acidic (high TAN) and extra-heavy Venezuelan grades at scale,” said Sumit Ritolia, lead research analyst for refining and modelling at maritime intelligence firm Kpler.
 
On business expansion, HPCL aims to focus on consumer-facing businesses such as marketing and revamping retail fuel outlets in the coming years, the management said.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bandhan Bank's Q3FY26 results: Net profit declines 52% to ₹210 crore

TVS Emerald secures ₹425 crore equity investment from IFC for expansion

Zee Entertainment's Q3 FY26 results: Net profit drops 5% to ₹155.3 cr

Persistent Systems looks to grow in Europe as macro headwinds linger

Zydus Life launches nivolumab biosimilar in India after Delhi HC nod

Topics :HPCLoilVenezuelaCrude Oil

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 7:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story