Raymond Lifestyle to cut apparel prices after India's GST reduction

Industry watchers and corporate India executives expect prices on everything from small cars to everyday essentials to be slashed following the revision

Raymond Lifestyle
In contrast, premium global apparel brands such as Lacoste and Superdry will be hit by the tax changes, as most of their offerings, including t-shirts, are priced above 2,500 rupees. | Raymond Lifestyle
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 7:56 PM IST
Raymond Lifestyle plans to reduce prices on select apparel items, an executive said on Thursday, making the suitmaker one of the first companies to respond to the Indian government's move to cut consumption tax.

The biggest tax code restructuring in eight years by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government - made after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed punishing tariffs on imports from India - lowers the goods and services tax on clothing costing less than 2,500 rupees to 5 per cent.

Before the change, apparel that retailed at 1,000 rupees and above attracted 12 per cent GST.

"Immediately from September 22, we will pass on (the tax benefits to consumers)," Raymond Group CFO Amit Agarwal told Reuters, adding that roughly two-thirds of Raymond's apparel was priced below 2,500 rupees.

Raymond also plans to lower the prices of items priced just above 2,500 rupees to bring them under the reduced tax bracket.

The branded apparel business accounts for a quarter of Raymond Lifestyle's revenue.

Industry watchers and corporate India executives expect prices on everything from small cars to everyday essentials to be slashed following the revision.

Agarwal, however, downplayed revenue concerns and said increased volumes would counter price cuts.

Raymond's website shows many of its formal shirts are available at under 1,000 rupees, with only a fraction of its nearly 1,200 styles priced above 2,500 rupees. All blazers and jackets, however, are priced above 2,500 rupees.

Customers looking to buy blazers and jackets do not mind the price tags, Agarwal said.

In contrast, premium global apparel brands such as Lacoste and Superdry will be hit by the tax changes, as most of their offerings, including t-shirts, are priced above 2,500 rupees.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 7:56 PM IST

