TVS Motor launches Ntorq 150, India's first 'hyper sport scooter'

Chennai-based TVS Motor Company on Thursday unveiled its second major launch since Sudarshan Venu took charge as Chairman on August 25, with the introduction of the TVS Ntorq 150, India’s quickest hyper sport scooter. This launch also marks the company’s entry into the higher-capacity scooter market, offering an array of new features at a price tag of Rs 1,19,000.

This comes just seven days after the launch of its new electric scooter, the TVS Orbiter, priced at Rs 99,900. The company is also expected to launch six new models of the iconic British brand Norton Motorcycles by the end of this year and early next year. “There is high demand for sporty scooters in the country, a high-growth segment. The sporty scooter industry is around 70,000 to 80,000 units a month, out of the total 500,000 scooters we sell. Over the last two years, while two-wheeler growth has been 2 per cent, the scooter segment has grown by 6 per cent, and sporty scooters by 11 per cent,” said Gaurav Gupta, President, India Two-Wheeler Business, TVS Motor Company.

TVS Motor has invested around Rs 100 crore for its first sporty scooter. The company stated that the model expands the Ntorq lineup with a larger engine, upgraded features, and segment-first safety technologies. The TVS Ntorq 150 is powered by a 149.7cc, air-cooled, O3CTech engine, delivering 14.2 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. It can accelerate from 0 to 60 kilometres per hour in just 6.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 104 km/h. The scooter also offers multipoint projector headlamps, aerodynamic winglets, coloured alloy wheels, and a signature muffler note highlighting its racing DNA. A high-resolution TFT cluster with over 50 smart features, including Alexa and smartwatch integration, live tracking, navigation, and OTA updates, makes it the most advanced scooter in its class.

“Over two million Ntorqians and 50 self-managed ride groups and communities define the relationship between one of India’s most loved and iconic automotive brands and its riders. The TVS Ntorq has been synonymous with striking design, superior performance, and new-age technology. The introduction of the all-new Ntorq 150 is designed to meet the evolving high-performance aspirations of Gen Z,” said Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President, Head, Commuter and EV Business, TVS Motor Company. “This is India’s first hyper sport scooter, with its hyper-futuristic design, hyper-tuned performance, and hyper-connected tech that will thrill riders and significantly strengthen the TVS Ntorq brand franchise,” Haldar added.