Bata extends GST benefits to customers with 'Price Promise' initiative

Under the scheme, prices across Bata outlets reflect a 7 per cent reduction, with the company absorbing the differential to pass on immediate savings to buyers, the company said in a statement

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 6:30 PM IST
Footwear major Bata India on Thursday said it has introduced its Bata Price Promise initiative, extending the benefit of the upcoming GST rate cut on footwear priced below Rs 1,000 to customers ahead of the official September 22 rollout.

Footwear has seen GST cut from 12 per cent to 5 per cent.

Our priority at Bata is to make fashion and comfort accessible to every consumer. By absorbing GST on select footwear, we are ensuring festive shopping starts early, is more affordable, and brings greater joy to our customers, Bata India MD and CEO Gunjan Shah said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 6:30 PM IST

