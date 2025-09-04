Bata extends GST benefits to customers with 'Price Promise' initiative

Footwear major Bata India on Thursday said it has introduced its Bata Price Promise initiative, extending the benefit of the upcoming GST rate cut on footwear priced below Rs 1,000 to customers ahead of the official September 22 rollout.

Under the scheme, prices across Bata outlets reflect a 7 per cent reduction, with the company absorbing the differential to pass on immediate savings to buyers, the company said in a statement.

Footwear has seen GST cut from 12 per cent to 5 per cent.

Our priority at Bata is to make fashion and comfort accessible to every consumer. By absorbing GST on select footwear, we are ensuring festive shopping starts early, is more affordable, and brings greater joy to our customers, Bata India MD and CEO Gunjan Shah said.