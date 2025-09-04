Home / Companies / News / Diageo India partners with THSC to train 300 youth for different roles

Diageo India partners with THSC to train 300 youth for different roles

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) involves classroom-based training programmes to be conducted at THSC-affiliated centres in Bengaluru by certified trainers and assessors

jobs, employement
Diageo India MD and CEO Praveen Someshwar said that the hospitality sector is a vital engine of growth and opportunity. | Illustration by Binay Sinha
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 7:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Alcohol beverage company Diageo India on Thursday said it has inked an agreement with the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council (THSC) to train 300 students under its 'Learning for Life' programme for roles in the hospitality, business, and service sectors.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) involves classroom-based training programmes to be conducted at THSC-affiliated centres in Bengaluru by certified trainers and assessors.

Designed as a short-term skilling initiative for unemployed and underprivileged youth, the curriculum is aligned with the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF), covering technical training, communication, digital literacy, and soft skills to prepare candidates for roles in the hospitality, business, and service sectors, with the objective of enhancing employability and bridging industry skill gaps.

Diageo India MD and CEO Praveen Someshwar said that the hospitality sector is a vital engine of growth and opportunity.

"Through 'Learning for Life' and with the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council, we are empowering young talent with the skills and confidence to thrive, building not just careers, but a more inclusive India," he added.

Rajan Bahadur, CEO Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council said, "The hospitality sector continues to be one of the largest job creators, and this programme will provide participants with practical skills, exposure to industry standards, and a pathway to sustainable employment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UST sells subsidiary HealthProof for more than $1 bn to Bain Capital

Bata extends GST benefits to customers with 'Price Promise' initiative

Maple Highways in talks to raise about $200 million from Societe Generale

SoftBank cuts Ola Electric stake to 15.68% after offloading 2.15%

Kaleidofin Capital raises $3 million in debt from Triodos for 3-year tenure

Topics :Hospitality industryDiageoemployeeNational Youth Empowerment SchemeEmployment in India

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 7:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story