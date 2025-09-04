Edelweiss' Altiva Hybrid Long-Short Fund set to be 1st SIF in hybrid space

Edelweiss Mutual Fund (MF) has secured approval for its first specialised investment fund (SIF) and is eyeing a launch by the end of this month, according to people familiar with the matter.

While nearly 10 fund houses have secured SIF licences, none have launched a product so far. Quant MF is also planning to launch its first SIF later this month in the equity category.

Edelweiss's Altiva Hybrid Long-Short Fund will likely be the first SIF in the hybrid space. The fund will be an absolute return offering, with additional strategies aimed at driving up returns. The scheme's core allocation will go into fixed income and equity arbitrage, while the rest of the corpus will leverage special situations and low-risk derivative strategies to generate additional returns.