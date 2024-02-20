Home / Companies / News / Raymond Realty launches Bandra project with Rs 2,000 cr revenue potential

Raymond Realty launches Bandra project with Rs 2,000 cr revenue potential

In a regulatory filing, Raymond Ltd informed that the company has launched its first project outside Thane through a joint development agreement (JDA) with a land owning entity

Raymond is into textiles, apparel, denim, consumer care, engineering and real estate businesses\
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 5:45 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Raymond Realty, the real estate arm of Raymond Group, on Tuesday said it will develop a premium housing project at Bandra in Mumbai with an estimated revenue of around Rs 2,000 crore.

In a regulatory filing, Raymond Ltd informed that the company has launched its first project outside Thane through a joint development agreement (JDA) with a land owning entity.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The project named 'The Address by GS, Bandra' is spread over an area of 2.74 acres.

"This project also promises substantial economic returns, with projections indicating a revenue generation over Rs 2,000 crore," Raymond said.

Raymond is into textiles, apparel, denim, consumer care, engineering and real estate businesses.

Also Read

Raymond reiterates commitment to protect interests of minority shareholders

Raymond Group to acquire 59.25% stake in Maini Precision for Rs 682 cr

Book profit in realty stocks as rally may hit valuation hurdle: Analysts

Raymond Group's Singhania takes on Maserati on safety, performance

Billionaire Gautam Singhania's separation erases $180 mn at Raymonds

Debtors resolving cases before admission under insolvency law: IBBI

NBCC bags Rs 560 cr contract to construct permanent campus of NIT, Sikkim

Tarun Chhabra to replace Sanjay Malik as Nokia India country manager

Paytm fiasco: FM Sitharaman to meet heads of fintech firms next week

PayPal registers with FIU of India under anti-money laundering law

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :RaymondReal Estate Realtyhousing project

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 5:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story