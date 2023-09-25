Home / Companies / News / RBI imposes penalty on 3 state-owned banks including SBI, Indian Bank

RBI imposes penalty on 3 state-owned banks including SBI, Indian Bank

RBI said a penalty of Rs 1.62 crore has been imposed on Indian Bank for contravention of certain directions on 'Loans and Advances Statutory and Other Restrictions', KYC

Press Trust of India
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 7:16 PM IST
The Reserve Bank on Monday said it has imposed penalties on three state-owned banks, including SBI and Indian Bank, for violation of various regulatory norms.

A penalty of Rs 1.3 crore has been imposed on the State Bank of India for non-compliance with certain directions issued by the RBI on 'Loans and Advances Statutory and Other Restrictions' and 'Guidelines on Management of Intra-Group Transactions and Exposures', it said in a statement.

In another release, the RBI said a penalty of Rs 1.62 crore has been imposed on Indian Bank for contravention of certain directions on 'Loans and Advances Statutory and Other Restrictions', KYC, and 'Reserve Bank of India (Interest Rate on Deposits) Directions, 2016'.

A monetary penalty of Rs 1 crore on Punjab & Sind Bank was slapped for non-compliance with certain provisions of the depositor education and awareness fund scheme.

The RBI has also imposed a penalty of Rs 8.80 lakh on Fedbank Financial Services Limited for non-compliance with certain provisions of the directions on monitoring fraud in NBFCs.

The RBI, however, added that the penalties on the banks and the NBFC are based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and are not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by them with their customers.

Topics :sbiIndian BankRBI

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 7:16 PM IST

