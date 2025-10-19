Home / Companies / News / RBL Bank eyes wealth management after Emirates NBD acquires 60% stake

RBL Bank eyes wealth management after Emirates NBD acquires 60% stake

The deal is the latest in a series of cross-border deals in India this year as India seeks to attract foreign investment and strengthen the country's midsize banks

RBL Bank
RBL Bank hopes to get the first installment of funding in five to seven months. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2025 | 2:40 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India's RBL Bank sees an opportunity to start a wealth management business after Emirates NBD buys a 60 per cent stake for $3 billion, Chief Executive R Subramaniakumar said on Sunday. 
The Middle Eastern bank will invest ₹26,853 crore ($3.05 billion) in the private lender through a preferential issue of shares in the deal announced on Saturday, the largest cross-border acquisition in the Indian financial sector. 
The deal is the latest in a series of cross-border deals in India this year as India seeks to attract foreign investment and strengthen the country's midsize banks. Months earlier Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp moved to buy up to 25 per cent of Yes Bank. 
"We aspire to become a large bank post-investment from Emirates NBD," Subramaniakumar told a press conference.
He said RBL's management will remain through the transition period. 
RBL Bank hopes to get the first installment of funding in five to seven months, said Jaydeep Iyer, the bank's chief strategy officer. He said the merger will be effective from April and RBL will be a listed subsidiary of Emirates NBD. 
India allows 74 per cent foreign investment in private banks but limits shareholdings of any single foreign institution to 15 per cent unless the regulator, the Reserve Bank of India, grants an exemption. The RBI has informally communicated its backing for the ENBD deal, sources told Reuters last week. 
ENBD is expected to launch an open offer for additional shares from retail shareholders ahead of a preferential issue, Iyer said.
After the acquisition, RBL Bank's capital adequacy ratio will be 40 per cent, he said.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

InGovern says WeWork India has resolved governance issues post IPO

NCLT admits insolvency case against EV firm Blu-Smart Mobility Tech

BFSI, retail, manufacturing to drive Salesforce growth: South Asia CEO

Reliance to commence solar power generation from Kutch project in H1 FY27

Glenmark, Dr Reddy's recall products in US over manufacturing issues: USFDA

Topics :RBL BankStake saleWealth Management

First Published: Oct 19 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story