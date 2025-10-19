RBL Bank eyes wealth management after Emirates NBD acquires 60% stake

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2025 | 2:40 PM IST
India's RBL Bank sees an opportunity to start a wealth management business after Emirates NBD buys a 60 per cent stake for $3 billion, Chief Executive R Subramaniakumar said on Sunday.
The Middle Eastern bank will invest ₹26,853 crore ($3.05 billion) in the private lender through a preferential issue of shares in the deal announced on Saturday, the largest cross-border acquisition in the Indian financial sector.
The deal is the latest in a series of cross-border deals in India this year as India seeks to attract foreign investment and strengthen the country's midsize banks. Months earlier Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp moved to buy up to 25 per cent of Yes Bank.
"We aspire to become a large bank post-investment from Emirates NBD," Subramaniakumar told a press conference.
He said RBL's management will remain through the transition period.
RBL Bank hopes to get the first installment of funding in five to seven months, said Jaydeep Iyer, the bank's chief strategy officer. He said the merger will be effective from April and RBL will be a listed subsidiary of Emirates NBD.
India allows 74 per cent foreign investment in private banks but limits shareholdings of any single foreign institution to 15 per cent unless the regulator, the Reserve Bank of India, grants an exemption. The RBI has informally communicated its backing for the ENBD deal, sources told Reuters last week.
ENBD is expected to launch an open offer for additional shares from retail shareholders ahead of a preferential issue, Iyer said.
After the acquisition, RBL Bank's capital adequacy ratio will be 40 per cent, he said. (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.