Glenmark, Dr Reddy's recall products in US over manufacturing issues: USFDA

Drugmakers Glenmark and Dr Reddy's Laboratories are recalling products in the US due to manufacturing issues, according to the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

As per its latest Enforcement Report, the US health regulator noted that a US-based unit of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is recalling 26,928 packs of oral contraceptive medication in the US.

Mahwah, New Jersey-based Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA is recalling the affected lot of Viorele, Desogestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol (USP, 0.15 mg/ 0.02 mg) and Ethinyl Estradiol tablets due to "failed impurities/degradation specifications." The affected lot was produced at Mumbai-headquartered drug maker's Goa manufacturing facility.

The drug firm issued the Class II nationwide recall on September 3, 2025.