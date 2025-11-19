NBCC sells 609 housing units in Greater Noida via auction for ₹1,070 cr

State-owned NBCC (India) Ltd has sold 609 housing units in Greater Noida (West) for ₹1,070 crore through an e-auction.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, the company informed that it has sold 609 residential units in two projects 'Aspire leisure valley' and Aspire Centurian Park through an e-auction at total sale value of ₹1,069.43 crore.

NBCC will get marketing fee at 1 per cent of sale value. NBCC did not mention the name of the buyer.

As per the direction of the Supreme Court, Amrapali Stalled Projects Investments Reconstruction Establishment (ASPIRE) was formed to complete the stuck projects of Amrapali through the NBCC.