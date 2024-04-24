Home / Companies / News / REC to extend Rs 1,869 cr loan for Kiru hydro project in Jammu & Kashmir

REC to extend Rs 1,869 cr loan for Kiru hydro project in Jammu & Kashmir

The project envisages construction of a 135-metre high dam and an underground power house with 4 units of 156 MW each

REC Limited (Photo: PIB)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 9:18 PM IST
State-owned REC Ltd on Wednesday said it will provide a term loan of Rs 1,869 crore for 624 MW Kiru Hydro Electric Project in Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir.

The loan will be utilized for development, construction and operation of the project on River Chenab, a statement said.

According to the statement, REC has signed an agreement with Chenab Valley Power Project Private Ltd (CVPPPL), under which REC will provide CVPPPL with a financial assistance of Rs 1,869.265 crore as term loan.

The project envisages construction of a 135-metre high dam and an underground power house with 4 units of 156 MW each.

CVPPPL is a joint venture between NHPC (51 per cent) and JKSPDC (49 per cent). The company was incorporated in 2011.

REC finances the entire power-infrastructure sector comprising generation, transmission, distribution, renewable energy and new technologies like electric vehicles, battery storage, pumped storage projects, green hydrogen and green ammonia projects.

REC is an NBFC (non-banking finance company) under Ministry of Power.

The loan book of REC stands at Rs 4.97 lakh crore and net worth at Rs 64,787 crore as on December 31, 2023.

Topics :REChydro powerHydro power projectsJammu and Kashmir

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 9:18 PM IST

