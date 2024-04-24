Home / Companies / News / Macrotech Developers Q4: PAT down 11% to Rs 665 cr, FY24 profit up 300%

Macrotech Developers Q4: PAT down 11% to Rs 665 cr, FY24 profit up 300%

Its net profit stood at Rs 744.4 crore in the fourth quarter of 2022-23 and Rs 486.7 crore in the entire 2022-23 fiscal

Macrotech is one of the leading real estate firms in the country. The company markets its properties under Lodha brand.
Realty firm Macrotech Developers on Wednesday reported an 11 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 665.5 crore in the March quarter.

However, for the full fiscal year, the company registered a three-fold jump in profit to Rs 1,549.1 crore.

Its net profit stood at Rs 744.4 crore in the fourth quarter of 2022-23 and Rs 486.7 crore in the entire 2022-23 fiscal.

The company's total income grew to Rs 4,083.9 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 3,271.7 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

During 2023-24, the company's total income rose to Rs 10,469.5 crore from Rs 9611.2 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal.

