TAC InfoSec adds 200 new clients across 32 countries in September

TAC InfoSec, a cybersecurity solutions provider, on Wednesday said it added 200 new customers, including Microsoft and Lenovo, across 32 countries in September.

TAC InfoSec Limited (TAC Security) is a cybersecurity company specialising in vulnerability management. It is India's first publicly listed cybersecurity firm.

Among company's new clients are Microsoft, Gen Digital, Brother Industries, Sedric, Yext, Freshworks, and Lenovo, the company said in a release.

The company said its client base has now increased to 690 in the second quarter of the fiscal across 57 countries.

"Leading the customer acquisition numbers is the US, followed closely by the UK and France, demonstrating TAC Security's broad geographic reach, with new clients spread across the US, Japan, China, India, and other key markets," it said.