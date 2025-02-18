Reliance Consumer Products launches Campa in UAE to expand global reach

Over a year after resurrecting the 70s iconic brand, Reliance Consumer Products (RCP) has now taken home-grown Campa Cola to the global stage by launching it in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The cola brand was launched at Gulfood, an F&B (food and beverage) sourcing event, on Tuesday. It is being launched in the UAE with Agthia Group, a leading F&B company from the region.

“Since acquiring Campa Cola in 2022 and reintroducing it to India in 2023, RCPL has successfully revived the heritage brand that held cult status in India in the 1970s and 1980s,” RCP said in a release.

The Campa portfolio will initially include Campa Cola, Campa Lemon and Campa Orange and Cola Zero.

“We are excited to enter the UAE market with Campa, a heritage Indian brand founded more than 50 years ago. We are investing for the long-term and see great potential for accelerated growth in the region. We have a track record of delivering innovative and global quality products at affordable prices to customers. We are delighted to come together with our partners today to transform the beverage experience for consumers across the UAE,” Ketan Mody, COO, RCP said.

Commenting on the partnership, Agthia’s chief executive officer Alan Smith said the company is thrilled to bring Campa Cola to UAE.

“This iconic brand holds deep nostalgia for many, and we believe it will strongly resonate with the significant Indian expatriate community in the UAE, and local consumers alike. This partnership further strengthens Agthia’s diverse beverage portfolio and reinforces our leadership in the region’s dynamic market. With our robust distribution network and market expertise, we’re excited to reintroduce Campa Cola to a new generation of consumers in the UAE,” Smith said.