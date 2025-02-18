Infosys to establish GCC for Lufthansa to drive digital transformation

Infosys, India's second-largest IT services provider, is setting up a global capability centre (GCC) for Lufthansa to help digital transformation of the German airlines.

As part of the $300 million IT contract between the two companies, the GCC will enhance Lufthansa Group’s software and product development and increase support for Lufthansa Systems (LSY’s) products for customers.

The centre will develop future-ready and sustainable aviation IT products and data-driven solutions, leveraging the capabilities of Infosys Topaz, an AI-first offering using generative AI technologies.

The GCC will enhance existing solutions across critical functions, including finance, flight navigation, network and schedule design, and aircraft and crew operations.