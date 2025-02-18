Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Infosys to establish GCC for Lufthansa to drive digital transformation

The move shows how global airlines have been setting up GCCs in India over the last few years

Infosys
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Avik Das Bangalore
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 6:15 PM IST
Infosys, India's second-largest IT services provider, is setting up a global capability centre (GCC) for Lufthansa to help digital transformation of the German airlines.
  
As part of the $300 million IT contract between the two companies, the GCC will enhance Lufthansa Group’s software and product development and increase support for Lufthansa Systems (LSY’s) products for customers.
 
The centre will develop future-ready and sustainable aviation IT products and data-driven solutions, leveraging the capabilities of Infosys Topaz, an AI-first offering using generative AI technologies.
 
The GCC will enhance existing solutions across critical functions, including finance, flight navigation, network and schedule design, and aircraft and crew operations.
 
“Infosys' expertise in digitalisation and innovation using AI and data-driven solutions will be instrumental in optimising our operations, enhancing passenger experiences, increasing productivity and stability of our operational processes,” Thomas Rückert, CIO of Lufthansa Group, said.

The move shows how global airlines have been setting up GCCs in India over the last few years. Delta Airlines set up its own centre in Bengaluru four years ago, while American Airlines is in the process of setting up a technology centre in Hyderabad.
 
Infosys also started a joint aerospace engineering and digital innovation centre in Bengaluru with British engine maker Rolls Royce.
   
First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

