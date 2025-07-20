Reliance Retail's AJIO launches four-hour delivery service in six cities

Reliance Retail’s online fashion and lifestyle platform AJIO has launched a four-hour delivery service with AJIO-Rush.

Launched in the April-June quarter, AJIO Rush is live in six cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Hyderabad, with over 130,000 options. A few options from the AJIO Luxe (its premium and luxury fashion and lifestyle platform) catalogue will also be available.

The move comes after Myntra launched its two-hour delivery service called M-Now in select areas of Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai.