Tesla India leases prime space in Mumbai's Kurla for Rs 37.5 lakh monthly

Electric vehicle giant Tesla India Motor & Energy Pvt Ltd has leased two large ground-floor units at Lodha Logistics Park in Kurla West, Mumbai, as it ramps up its operations in India. According to registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a data driven real estate firm, Tesla will pay a starting monthly rent of Rs 37.53 lakh for the space, with a security deposit of Rs 2.25 crore.

The lease was registered on May 16, 2025, and covers 24,565 sq. ft. across Units G-101 & G-102 of Building 1.

The lease is for a five-year period, with a rent-free window of one month and ten days. Rent payments will officially begin from June 1, 2025.