Reliance, Meta announce AI joint venture in India, to invest ₹855 crore

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has announced the incorporation of a new joint venture company, Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Limited (REIL), in partnership with Facebook Overseas Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Meta Platforms, Inc., to develop, market, and distribute enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) services in India.

Reliance Intelligence has invested ₹2 crore as the initial subscription for 2 million equity shares of ₹10 each. The new company, REIL, will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Intelligence, which will later become the joint venture entity with Facebook under an amended joint venture agreement.

"REIL, incorporated in India as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Intelligence, will become the joint venture company as per the amended and restated joint venture agreement ("JV Agreement") with Facebook Overseas, Inc. ("Facebook"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Meta Platforms, Inc. ("Meta"). REIL will be engaged, inter alia, in developing, marketing and distributing enterprise AI services," the exchange filing said.

Joint investment of ₹855 crore Under the joint venture agreement, Reliance Intelligence will hold a 70 per cent stake, while Facebook will hold the remaining 30 per cent in REIL. Both companies have jointly committed an initial investment of approximately ₹855 crore for the project. "The transaction does not fall within related party transactions and none of the company's promoter/ promoter group/ group companies have any interest in the above transaction," the exchange filing said. The joint venture will focus on enterprise-level AI solutions, signalling Reliance's growing interest in next-generation digital technologies.