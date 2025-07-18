JSW Steel expansion plan on track despite SC order on BPSL: Jayant Acharya

JSW Group on Friday said its expansion plan will not be impacted by the Supreme Court order to set aside the acquisition of Bhushan Steel and Power Ltd (BSPL) through the insolvency process.

JSW Steel Joint MD and CEO Jayant Acharya, in an earnings call, said that BPSL was not part of the brownfield expansion that the steel company took into account while setting the 50 million tonnes capacity target by 2030-31.

"In our 50 MT tonne outlook (expansion) that we have given up to 2030-31, BPSL was not part of the brownfield expansion that which we have taken into account. So therefore, it will not impact our target which we have given," Acharya said, in an earnings call, said while replying to a question if the acquisition of BPSL asset going into legalities will affect JSW Steel's expansion plans.

He also said that the company has filed a review in Supreme Court for BPSL case and believes there is a strong ground for the same. "For that 0.5 MnT (expansion) we will take a view. That is the only one (expansion) basically to be decided (after the SC decision on BPSL)," Acharya said. Located in Odisha's Jharsuguda, BPSL recorded a crude steel production capacity of 3.38 million tonnes (MT) in FY25. JSW Steel had envisaged ramping up BPSL's capacity to 5 MT, eyeing to benefit from the higher sales and realisations from value-added products such as colour-coated, galvanised sheets, pipes and wires.