Reliance Infra arm JRTR pays Yes Bank ₹273 cr for debt settlement

Reliance Infrastructure in a regulatory filing said the agreement has also resulted in full settlement/discharge of the company's obligation as a guarantor for the said loan on behalf of JRTR

YBL does not hold any shares in the Company and is neither a related party nor part of the promoter group, it added.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 7:37 PM IST
Reliance Infrastructure on Monday said its wholly-owned subsidiary JR Toll Road Private (JRTR) has paid the entire debt settlement amount of Rs 273 crore to Yes Bank Ltd (YBL).

Reliance Infrastructure in a regulatory filing said the agreement has also resulted in full settlement/discharge of the company's obligation as a guarantor for the said loan on behalf of JRTR.

YBL does not hold any shares in the Company and is neither a related party nor part of the promoter group, it added.

" ...we hereby inform that JR Toll Road Private Limited (JRTR), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has entered into an addendum to the settlement agreement today with Yes Bank Limited (YBL) for the entire outstanding debt obligation of Rs 273 crore (including interest) owed by JRTR to YBL, and has duly paid the entire settlement amount," Reliance Infrastructure said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Reliance InfrastructureReliance InfraYES Bank

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

