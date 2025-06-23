Eli Lilly's weekly insulin efsitora shows positive results in Phase 3

US-based pharmaceutical companyon Monday announced findings from the Phase 3 clinical trials for its once-weekly investigational insulin drug, efsitora alfa (efsitora), indicating positive safety and efficacy results for A1C reduction compared to daily basal insulin.

While basal insulin is a long-acting insulin administered once or twice a day, efsitora is designed for once-weekly subcutaneous injection. The company also shared detailed results from the Phase 3 QWINT-1, QWINT-3 and QWINT-4 trials.

The QWINT-1 trial evaluated adults initiating insulin therapy, while QWINT-3 assessed individuals previously using daily basal insulin. QWINT-4 included participants using both basal and mealtime insulin.

“In each study, efsitora met the primary endpoint of non-inferior A1C reduction compared to daily basal insulin,” the company stated.

According to Lilly, in QWINT-1, efsitora reduced A1C by 1.31 per cent compared to 1.27 per cent for insulin glargine at week 52 for the efficacy estimand. In QWINT-3, the drug reduced A1C by 0.86 per cent compared to 0.75 per cent for insulin degludec at week 26.

“In QWINT-4, efsitora reduced A1C by 1.07 per cent, matching insulin glargine’s reduction of 1.07 per cent at week 26 for the efficacy estimand,” Lilly added.

The Phase 3 global clinical development programme for the diabetes drug began in 2022 and included over 3,000 participants with type 2 diabetes across four global registration studies.