Home / Companies / News / Reliance Infrastructure targets Rs 3,000 crore defence exports in 2 years

Reliance Infrastructure targets Rs 3,000 crore defence exports in 2 years

In the current year itself, the company is estimated to export Rs 1,500 crore of large calibre ammunition

reliance infrastructures rinfra
The key export market for Reliance includes countries in the European Union, focusing on large restocking demand for artillery ammunition. Photo: Company website
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 5:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, the flagship company of Anil Ambani's Reliance Group, is targeting Rs 3,000 crore from the export of 155 mm ammunition and aggregates by the end of financial year 2027, sources said.

In the current year itself, the company is estimated to export Rs 1,500 crore of large calibre ammunition.

Reliance Infrastructure has already clocked exports of up to Rs 100 crore of artillery ammunition and aggregates and is aiming to be among the top three exporters of defence equipment in India, sources aware of the matter said.

The key export market for Reliance includes countries in the European Union, focusing on large restocking demand for artillery ammunition.

According to the experts, the market size for restocking is estimated at Rs 4,00,000 crore.

Sources said Reliance has been able to make inroads in the highly competitive markets of the European Union and South East Asia. 

When contacted, a Reliance Infrastructure spokesperson confirmed that the ammunition export is the key priority of the company as it develops Dhirubhai Ambani Defence City (DADC) in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, with a capital outlay of Rs 5,000 crore.

The company has been allotted 1,000 acres of land in Watad Industrial Area of Ratnagiri, Maharashtra to develop DADC. It will be the largest greenfield project in the defence sector in India by any private sector company.

The company is setting up an integrated explosives and ammunition manufacturing plant in DADC.

Recently, Reliance Defence also announced a strategic partnership with Dsseldorf-based Rheinmetall AG.

The collaboration between the companies will include the supply of explosives and propellants for medium and large caliber ammunition to Rheinmetall by Reliance.

Furthermore, the two companies intend to engage in joint marketing activities for selected products and aim to further extend their cooperation based on future opportunities.

In order to support this collaboration, Reliance Defence will set up a greenfield manufacturing facility in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra.

The manufacturing facility will have an annual capacity to produce up to 200,000 artillery shells, 10,000 tons of explosives and 2,000 tons of propellants. This new facility will help Reliance Defence achieve its objective of being amongst the top three defence exporters in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Yes Bank to boost retail book with strong focus on internal customers

Ikea to amplify sourcing from India to 50% for its global operations

Kia India dispatches rise 14%, TVS Motor sales increase 17% in May

Prestige Group to launch housing projects worth Rs 42,000 cr in FY26

Premium

L&T gears up for nuclear entry, to focus on small modular reactors

Topics :Reliance InfrastructureDefence Exports

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story