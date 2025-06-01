Reliance Infrastructure targets Rs 3,000 crore defence exports in 2 years

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, the flagship company of Anil Ambani's Reliance Group, is targeting Rs 3,000 crore from the export of 155 mm ammunition and aggregates by the end of financial year 2027, sources said.

In the current year itself, the company is estimated to export Rs 1,500 crore of large calibre ammunition.

Reliance Infrastructure has already clocked exports of up to Rs 100 crore of artillery ammunition and aggregates and is aiming to be among the top three exporters of defence equipment in India, sources aware of the matter said.

The key export market for Reliance includes countries in the European Union, focusing on large restocking demand for artillery ammunition.

According to the experts, the market size for restocking is estimated at Rs 4,00,000 crore. Sources said Reliance has been able to make inroads in the highly competitive markets of the European Union and South East Asia. ALSO READ: Reliance Infra Q4: Net profit rises to ₹4,387.08 cr, income down 12% When contacted, a Reliance Infrastructure spokesperson confirmed that the ammunition export is the key priority of the company as it develops Dhirubhai Ambani Defence City (DADC) in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, with a capital outlay of Rs 5,000 crore. The company has been allotted 1,000 acres of land in Watad Industrial Area of Ratnagiri, Maharashtra to develop DADC. It will be the largest greenfield project in the defence sector in India by any private sector company.