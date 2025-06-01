Home / Companies / News / Yes Bank to boost retail book with strong focus on internal customers

Yes Bank to boost retail book with strong focus on internal customers

The bank plans to grow its retail book by 10-12% in FY26, reduce the cost of deposits, and improve asset yields

YES BANK
Commenting on whether the bank will get into gold loans, Pental said, “We will definitely do gold loan, but maybe we are little away from testing out that product because of the high cost involved in starting that franchise”
Subrata Panda Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 4:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
After consciously de-growing its retail book in FY25 to strengthen technology and distribution capabilities, Yes Bank is planning to resume growth in the segment in FY26 in a more regimented manner, with a strong focus on internal customers.
 
In an interview to Business Standard, Rajan Pental, executive director, Yes Bank, said the bank has set a conservative growth target of 10 – 12 per cent for the current year, aiming to monitor the market closely while continuing to enhance its distribution.
 
Pental said that the bank can grow its retail book by 30 per cent if it desires because the platforms are ready, but they want to do it in a regimented way.
 
“Internal customer focus has to be high. And, this is not about retail assets, it is about a franchise. We want to increase the coverage of our products around the customers we have acquired,” he said, adding that the bank wants certain products to grow faster than others.
 
In FY25, Yes Bank’s retail book de-grew 3.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ~1.01 trillion, but was up marginally (1.8 per cent) sequentially. However, its small and medium enterprises (SME), mid–corporate, and corporate book grew by 23.6 per cent, 22 per cent, and 11.5 per cent Y-o-Y respectively during this period.
 
The bank is also shifting its focus from low-yielding secured retail products to medium-yielding ones, while ensuring that its high-yielding unsecured retail portfolio does not exceed 25 per cent of the overall retail book as the bank views anything beyond 25 per cent unsecured book to be “risky”. 
 
Since its reconstruction in March 2020, the bank has gradually shifted its focus from “affluent” to “mass affluent” customers and transformed its predominantly corporate-heavy book into one that is now largely retail, including MSME. The bank will look to grow its micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) book by 20 – 25 per cent this year, as there are no indications of stress in the segment, Pental said.
 
"We will continuously keep on working and see that our cost of deposit becomes low and our yield on the assets go up and the quality remains stable. And our customers whom we have acquired once, we are able to leverage not with one product, but with all the products that he needs and desires. So that is the forward looking clear cut objective with which we are building the bank,” he said.
 
Commenting on whether the bank will get into gold loans, Pental said, “We will definitely do gold loan, but maybe we are little away from testing out that product because of the high cost involved in starting that franchise”.
 
“We are also testing out if (with) products like gold loan or loan against securities, we can use some external partners and if that makes it less cost intensive, then we might experiment at this level”, he added.
 
On credit cards, Pental said, “The bank is acquiring 55,000 – 60,000 credit cards in a month currently. This year (FY26), we would not like to see a growth of more than 10 – 15 per cent Y-o-Y, but our overall book will grow by 18 per cent Y-o-Y”.
 
“We would like to, for both personal loans and credit cards, watch the market movement very closely. We are actually seeing a clear cut trajectory in terms of x-bucket resolutions getting stable. We expect this quarter to be better both on slippages and recovery as well as on upgrades. I think next one or two quarters will clearly tell how the trends are emerging,” Pental further said, adding that he expects H2FY26 to see better growth in unsecured retail for the industry as well for the bank.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ikea to amplify sourcing from India to 50% for its global operations

Kia India dispatches rise 14%, TVS Motor sales increase 17% in May

Prestige Group to launch housing projects worth Rs 42,000 cr in FY26

Premium

L&T gears up for nuclear entry, to focus on small modular reactors

Mahindra & Mahindra's vehicle sales rise 17% to 84,110 units in May

Topics :YES BankBanking IndustryBanksBond Yields

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story