Kia India dispatches rise 14%, TVS Motor sales increase 17% in May

Kia India announced that the company's dispatches to dealers in May increased by 14 per cent year-on-year. The company reported delivering 22,315 units last month, compared to 19,500 units in May 2024.

Kia India highlighted that the recently launched Carens Clavis was met with an exceptional response from customers, underscoring Kia’s commitment to understanding and addressing evolving consumer expectations with aspirational and value-focused products.

“Our strong sales performance in May reflects the growing resonance of Kia's diverse offerings across segments,” stated Hardeep Singh Brar, senior vice-president and national head of sales and marketing at Kia India.

Brar added that this momentum underscores Kia’s continuous efforts to broaden and enhance its product portfolio in response to shifting customer demands.