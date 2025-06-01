Home / Companies / News / Kia India dispatches rise 14%, TVS Motor sales increase 17% in May

Kia India dispatches rise 14%, TVS Motor sales increase 17% in May

Kia India dispatched 22,315 units in May 2025, while TVS Motor's total sales rose to 4.31 lakh units, driven by strong two-wheeler, three-wheeler and export performance

Kia Syros
Kia India highlighted that the recently launched Carens Clavis was met with an exceptional response from customers. Image: Kia Syros
Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 4:45 PM IST
Kia India announced that the company's dispatches to dealers in May increased by 14 per cent year-on-year. The company reported delivering 22,315 units last month, compared to 19,500 units in May 2024.
 
Kia India highlighted that the recently launched Carens Clavis was met with an exceptional response from customers, underscoring Kia’s commitment to understanding and addressing evolving consumer expectations with aspirational and value-focused products.
 
“Our strong sales performance in May reflects the growing resonance of Kia's diverse offerings across segments,” stated Hardeep Singh Brar, senior vice-president and national head of sales and marketing at Kia India.
 
Brar added that this momentum underscores Kia’s continuous efforts to broaden and enhance its product portfolio in response to shifting customer demands.
 
“As we continue to broaden our lineup, we remain dedicated to delivering future-ready mobility solutions that inspire confidence and delight our customers,” he said. 
 
TVS Motor sales
 
TVS Motor Company announced on Sunday that its total sales for May rose by 17 per cent year-on-year, reaching 431,275 units.
 
In May last year, the company had recorded total sales of 369,914 units.
 
According to a company statement, two-wheeler sales grew by 16 per cent, rising from 359,590 units in May 2024 to 416,166 units in May 2025.
 
The domestic two-wheeler segment saw a 14 per cent increase, with sales climbing from 271,140 units in May last year to 3,09,287 units in May 2025, the company added.
 
Three-wheeler sales surged by 46 per cent year-on-year to 15,109 units in May.
 
The company also reported that its total exports grew by 22 per cent to 1,18,437 units in May, compared to 96,966 units in the same month last year.  JSW MG Motor India sales 
JSW MG Motor India announced that it saw a 40 per cent rise in year-on-year vehicle shipments to dealerships, reaching 6,304 units.  The company had reported 4,510 units in wholesale sales for May 2024. In 2023, SAIC Motor, which operates in more than 100 countries, partnered with JSW Group to establish JSW MG Motor India Pvt Ltd as a joint venture.
   

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

