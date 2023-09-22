Home / Companies / News / Reliance Jio offers free prepaid plan for six months to iPhone 15 buyers

Reliance Jio offers free prepaid plan for six months to iPhone 15 buyers

It includes 3 GB per day, unlimited voice, and 100 SMS per day

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2023 | 4:25 PM IST
Reliance Jio is offering a free prepaid plan for six months to iPhone 15 buyers who purchase the latest Apple product from Reliance Digital, JioMart, or Reliance Retail Stores.

Kicking into effect from Friday, the offer includes a free prepaid plan worth Rs 399 for six months, or cumulative complimentary benefits of Rs 2,394.

It includes 3 GB per day, unlimited voice, and 100 SMS per day.

The offer is only applicable for new prepaid activations on plans of Rs 149 or above. As a result, non-Jio customers can take a new SIM or opt for mobile Number Portability to avail of this offer.

The complimentary offer will be auto-credited within 72 hours once a new prepaid Jio SIM is inserted into a new iPhone 15 device.


Topics :Apple iPhoneReliance JioiPhoneJioMart

