Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from India

Apple has overtaken Samsung to become the largest smartphone exporter from India. According to a report by The Economic Times (ET), in the June quarter, out of the total exports of 12 million shipments from India, Apple accounted for a market share of 49 per cent. Samsung's market share was 45 per cent.

Notably, the Cupertino-based company's share in Indian smartphone exports was just 9 per cent between April and June last year. Now, it accounts for about half of all the exports in volume terms.





Also Read: Chinese television brands losing market share as LG and Samsung cut prices Apple has already grabbed the tag of the largest smartphone exporter by value due to its premium and super premium segment.

Apple produces iPhones in India under three contract manufacturers - Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron. It started the manufacturing of iPhone 14 and below to cater to the growing Indian market as well as the exports.

At its Chennai plant, Foxconn has also started manufacturing the newly launched iPhone 15. These India-made units are likely to go on sale on Friday. Reports have also stated that the same plant may also start producing iPhone 15 Plus models.

Moreover, all three manufacturers are a part of the Centre's Production-linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for smartphone manufacturing.

Why has Samsung's exports fallen?

As Apple's exports from India have risen, its South Korean competitor's market share has fallen sharply. As compared to 84 per cent between April and June, Samsung's market share has fallen to 45 per cent in the same quarter this year.

According to the experts, the company's weak performance in India may be attributed to its increasing focus on Vietnam. The company's largest smartphone factory is located in North Vietnam.

Apple's focus, however, has been to exit China and make India its manufacturing hub. According to reports, it may also soon manufacture iPods in India.